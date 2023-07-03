Photos: First Look at Erich Bergen, Mamie Gummer & More in DIAL M FOR MURDER at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center's DIAL M FOR MURDER started Tuesday night to a sold-out audience.

Get a first look at photos below!

The show continues nightly in previews with the red carpet opening on July 1. The show will run through July 23. DIAL M FOR MURDER, Bay Street's second Mainstage production of the season stars Erich Bergen, Rosa Gilmore, Mamie Gummer, Max Gordon Moore, and Reg Rogers. Frederick Knott's 1950s murder mystery has been adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and is directed by Broadway legend Walter Bobbie.

DIAL M FOR MURDER is an edge-of-your-seat thriller, adapted from the celebrated suspense thriller made famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 masterpiece film. Tony suspects his wife, Margot – a wealthy socialite – is having an affair. As he plots to have her killed in this stylish game of cat and mouse, the tension grows, and the twists and turns will keep you guessing to the very end.