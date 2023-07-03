Photos: First Look at Erich Bergen, Mamie Gummer & More in DIAL M FOR MURDER at Bay Street Theater

The show continues nightly in previews with the red carpet opening on July 1. The show will run through July 23.

By: Jul. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Cast Set for GREASE at The Argyle Theatre Photo 1 Cast Set for GREASE at The Argyle Theatre
Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Cultural Arts Playhouse Photo 2 Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Cultural Arts Playhouse
Review: SUMMER, THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at The Gateway Photo 3 Review: SUMMER, THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at The Gateway
Studio Theatre to Present Long Island Premiere of A TIME TO KILL Photo 4 Studio Theatre to Present Long Island Premiere of A TIME TO KILL

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center's DIAL M FOR MURDER started Tuesday night to a sold-out audience.

Get a first look at photos below!

The show continues nightly in previews with the red carpet opening on July 1. The show will run through July 23. DIAL M FOR MURDER, Bay Street's second Mainstage production of the season stars Erich Bergen, Rosa Gilmore, Mamie Gummer, Max Gordon Moore, and Reg Rogers.  Frederick Knott's 1950s murder mystery has been adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and is directed by Broadway legend Walter Bobbie.

DIAL M FOR MURDER is an edge-of-your-seat thriller, adapted from the celebrated suspense thriller made famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 masterpiece film. Tony suspects his wife, Margot – a wealthy socialite – is having an affair. As he plots to have her killed in this stylish game of cat and mouse, the tension grows, and the twists and turns will keep you guessing to the very end.




RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
The Argyle Theatre to Present Special Event With Walt Clyde Frazier in July Photo
The Argyle Theatre to Present Special Event With Walt 'Clyde' Frazier in July

The Argyle Theatre will host a New York Icon and NY Knicks’ Legend, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the NY Knicks 1973 Championship.

2
MATILDA JR. To Open At The Gateway, July 7 Photo
MATILDA JR. To Open At The Gateway, July 7

Matilda JR. begins rehearsals and will run at The Gateway Playhouse on Fridays and Saturdays from June 7 – July 15, 2023.

3
ESCAPE TO MARAGRITAVILLE Comes to The John W. Engeman Theater in July Photo
ESCAPE TO MARAGRITAVILLE Comes to The John W. Engeman Theater in July

The John W. Engeman Theater has announced the cast and creative team of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE. Performances begin on Thursday, July 13, 2023, and run through Sunday, August 27, 2023.

4
Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Cultural Arts Playhouse Photo
Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Cultural Arts Playhouse

HEAD OVER HEELS opened this weekend at the Cultural Arts Playhouse in Syosset this past Saturday night. Based on the 1593 story “The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia,” this 2018 Broadway hit features the music of the Go-Go’s, including “We Got The Beat,” “Heaven Is A Place On Earth,” “Vacation,” and, of course, “Head Over Heels.” Directed by CAP Artistic Director/General Manager Tony Frangipane and Diane Marmann, the production shines in all the right places. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Video
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kristin Chenoweth
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (8/05-8/05)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
The Gateway Playhouse (6/16-7/16)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda Jr.
The Gateway (7/07-7/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
The Gateway Playhouse (8/04-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville - 2 PM
John W. Engeman Theater (7/16-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera & Broadway of the Hamptons 2023: A Southampton Salute to Summer Starring Cristina Fontanelli & Her Fabulous Friends
The Basilica Parish of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary (9/03-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville
John W. Engeman Theater (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville - 3 PM
John W. Engeman Theater (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville - 7 PM
John W. Engeman Theater (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Performances at Culture Lab LIC
Culture Lab LIC (7/29-7/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You