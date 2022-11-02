Photos: First Look at BIG FISH at the Cultural Arts Playhouse

Cultural Arts Playhouse in Syosset presents the Long Island Premier of the 12-Chair Version of Big Fish. Check out photos here!

Big Fish opened on October 22nd and is running until November 13th. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm. Please note the Sunday November 6th performance is at 7pm.

Nick Masson leads a cast of Cultural Arts Playhouse Vets, seasoned pros and newcomers.

Big Fish tells the larger-than-life tale of Edward Bloom, a man who leads an extraordinary life - according to the stories he tells his son, Will. But Will, who is getting married and expecting a child of his own, doesn't think there is any truth to the extravagant tales his father tells about meeting witches, kissing mermaids or joining the circus. When Edward's health begins to decline, Will visits his father one last time to try and find out the truth behind his tall tales. The stories told by Edward begin to blend with the stories lived by Edward, leaving Will to decide whether to accept his wild stories or risk losing him completely. Big Fish the Musical celebrates the extraordinary in everyday life.

Big Fish is based on the celebrated novel by author Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton. Music by Andrew Lippa and a book by John August.

Tickets available now at www.cap.booktix.com, by calling (516)-694-3330, or by visiting our box office at 170 Michael Drive Syosset, NY 11791

Cast: Nick Masson*, Taneisha Corbin, Ellie Eichenlaub, Anthony Orellana, Jermaine S. Carroll, Sydnee Labuda, Dalliah Bernstein, Mike Newman, John DiGiorgio, Joe Thomas, Jared Grossman, Jay Braiman, Chrissy Ganci, Ayana Frank, Natalie Baquet, Danielle Levy, Christian Kalinowski, Jessica Bon, and Laura Calandrino, Adam Miller and Ryan Mundy.

Directed by Shiloh Bennet with Tony Frangipane Musical Directed by Shiloh Bennet with Choreography by Danielle Coutieri & additional choreography by dance captain Christian Kalinowski. Set Design by Tony Frangipane and Tom McKenna. Lights and projections by Tony Frangipane. Costume Design by Carmela Newman. The production is Stage Managed by Diane Marmann.

Nick Masson appears courtesy of Actors Equity Association.