Photos: First Look At DOUBLE HELIX At Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts

The new musical by Madeline Myers, directed by Scott Schwartz opens on Saturday, June 3, and will run through Sunday, June 18.

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts presents the world premiere of Double Helix, the first show of the 2023 Mainstage Season. See photos from the production. The new musical by Madeline Myers, directed by Scott Schwartz opens on Saturday, June 3, and will run through Sunday, June 18. 

Double Helix tells the true story of the race to discover the structure of DNA in the 1950s and follows the brilliant young researcher, Rosalind Franklin, as she contends with adversity, anti-semitism, and love to uncover one of life's great mysteries. The musical also features the real-life scientists James Watson, Francis Crick, and Maurice Wilkins whose similar pursuit of scientific greatness weaves their stories throughout Rosalind's passionate and at times heartbreaking journey. As Rosalind Franklin struggles to sacrifice what makes her human in order to discover what makes us human, Double Helix asks: what is life, and what does it mean to truly live? The premiere coincides with the 70th anniversary of the discovery of the structure of DNA, in which Franklin's contributions played an integral role.
 
The cast includes Samantha Massell as Rosalind Franklin; Anthony Chatmon II as Maurice Wilkins; Matthew Christian as Jacques Mering; Max Chulmecky as James Watson; Anthony Joseph Costello as Raymond Gosling; Amy Justman as Adrienne Weill; Austin Ku as Francis Crick; Thom Sesma as John Randall; Tuck Sweeney as William Bates; and Kate Fitzgerald and Ethan Yaheen-Moy Chan as swings.
 
The creative team for Double Helix at Bay Street Theater includes Scott Schwartz, Director; Madeline Myers, Writer, Composer, and Lyricist; Patrick Sulken, Music Director; Addy Chan, Choreographer; Scott Wasserman, Orchestrations; Alexander Dodge, Scenic Designer;  Mike Billings, Lighting Designer; Ashley Soliman, Costume Designer; Jon Weston, Sound Designer; Andrew Lazarow with the LAB at Rockwell Group, Projection Designer; Sara Plata, Hair & Makeup Designer; Kat West, Production Stage Manager.

For tickets call the Box Office at 631 725 9500 or online at baystreet.org




