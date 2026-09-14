Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the John W. Engeman Theater

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New production photos have been released from the John W. Engeman Theater's production of Dear Evan Hansen, starring Joe Serafini in the title role. The production began performances September 10 and will continue through October 25. Check out the cast in action below!

Serafini leads the company as Evan Hansen alongside Maggie Bera as Cynthia Murphy, Christina DeCicco as Heidi Hansen, Ryan M. Hunt as Larry Murphy, Arwen-Vira Marsh as Alana Beck, Danny Meglio as Jared Kleinman, Jimmy Schumacher as Connor Murphy and Aquila Sol as Zoe Murphy. The company also includes Zac Decker, Chris Donovan, Lily Grubert, Alex Kidder and Jordan Radis.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Steven Levenson and a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The Engeman production is directed by Scott Weinstein and choreographed by Robin Levine, with musical direction by Matthew Stern.

The creative team includes scenic designer Kyle Dixon, costume designer Dustin Cross, lighting designer John Burkland, sound designer Laura Shubert, hair and makeup designer Jeff Knaggs, prop designer Megan Cohen and projection designer Anthony Churchill.

Dear Evan Hansen runs through October 25 at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main Street in Northport. Tickets are available through the John W. Engeman Theater.

Photo Credit: Katie Mollison/John W. Engeman Theater

Joe Serafini & Company

Aquila Sol & Joe Serafini

Joe Serafini & Company

Joe Serafini, Danny Meglio & Jimmy Schumacher

Joe Serafini

Joe Serafini & Danny Meglio

Joe Serafini, Danny Meglio & Jimmy Schumacher

Joe Serafini

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