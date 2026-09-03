Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for DEAR EVAN HANSEN at the John W. Engeman Theater

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Get a behind-the-scenes look at Dear Evan Hansen at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport, Long Island! A new video takes viewers inside the rehearsal room with the cast as they prepare for the production, which begins performances Thursday, September 10 and runs through Sunday, October 25.

Joe Serafini will lead the company as Evan Hansen, alongside Maggie Bera as Cynthia Murphy, Christina DeCicco as Heidi Hansen, Ryan M. Hunt as Larry Murphy, Arwen-Vira Marsh as Alana Beck, Danny Meglio as Jared Kleinman, Jimmy Schumacher as Connor Murphy and Aquila Sol as Zoe Murphy. The cast also includes Zac Decker, Chris Donovan, Lily Grubert, Alex Kidder and Jordan Radis.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Steven Levenson and a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The Engeman production is directed by Scott Weinstein and choreographed by Robin Levine, with musical direction by Matthew Stern.

The creative team also includes Kyle Dixon (scenic design), Dustin Cross (costume design), John Burkland (lighting design), Laura Shubert (sound design), Jeff Knaggs (hair/makeup design), Megan Cohen (prop design) and Anthony Churchill (projection design).

Dear Evan Hansen will play the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main Street in Northport, through October 25. Tickets are available through the John W. Engeman Theater.

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