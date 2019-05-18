Photo Flash: First Look at CM Performing Arts Center's Production of NEWSIES

CM Performing Arts Center Proudly Presents: Disney's Newsies, running May 18th - June 8th in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre. Featuring one of the largest casts of triple threats from across Long Island that the CMPAC has seen in years, this show is not one to be missed.

New York City, 1899. Jack Kelly and his ragtag team of newsboys make a meager living selling newspapers on the city streets. But when the prices of "papes" are hiked and the Newsies are hung out to dry, there is nothing left to do but "open the gates and seize the day!" Led by charismatic Jack and independent, young newspaper reporter Katherine Plummer, the Newsies form a union and organize a strike against the greedy publisher of the New York World. Can a group of idealistic newsboys win against a foe as powerful as acclaimed publisher Joseph Pulitzer? Inspired by the true story of the 1899 Newsboys Strike, Newsies is an ebullient, joyful, and entertaining musical capturing the strength that young people have when they join together and stand up against injustice.

For Tickets, call the Box Office at 631-218-2810 or visit www.CMPAC.com

For a list of Performance Dates and Times: http://www.cmpac.com/event/63bc62cfabb16c055eafb3c3c242dc65





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You