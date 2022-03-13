Peabo Bryson to Play the Patchogue Theatre

The legendary voice of love, Peabo Bryson, comes to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) on Sunday, April 3 at 7pm. Tickets range between $39.00 - $89.00 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Student/Senior citizen discounts are available. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

PTPA COVID-19 Restrictions have been lifted.

As of March 1st, 2022, following New York State Department of Health's updated COVID-19 health and safety guidance, patrons of Patchogue Theatre are no longer required to present proof of full vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter our venue. Although not required, we recommend wearing a mask, regardless of vaccination status, in an effort to help prevent further spread of Covid-19. Should you or a member of your party feel ill or have COVID-19 symptoms please stay home

Peabo Bryson has established a career as one of the premier male vocalists in contemporary music of the last quarter century. Possessing a beautifully rich, almost operatic voice, this two-time Grammy Award-winner has survived and prospered despite the passage of time and changes in popular musical trends.

With twenty albums to his credit, Peabo Bryson has enjoyed an unprecedented, across-the-board level of international success, Bryson has the distinction of being the first artist in music history to have separate records topping four different charts.

Acclaim and recognition are nothing new for this multi-talented singer, songwriter and producer. Born April 13, 1951, in Greenville, South Carolina, Bryson spent much of his childhood on his grandfather's farm in Maudlin, South Carolina. "I have two sisters and a brother, but I'm the oldest male in the family, so I was taught to work and work hard!"

Bryson's family not only instilled in him his work ethic, but a love for music as well. "My mother was a serious music lover. Whenever there was somebody great in town, she'd drag us along to catch their act. I have seen most of the greats of that period - Sam Cooke, Little Richard and even Billie Holiday. Sam Cooke was a great influence on me. His voice had a pure quality - straight from-the-heart."

"I think the sensitivity in my songs stems from my early childhood. I was raised by women - my grandmother, until she died, and my mother. My grandmother was a woman who lived and loved with incredible passion."

The Box Office is open from Wednesday through Saturday from 12-6pm and later on show nights. The theatre can be contacted by calling (631) 207-1313 or visiting their website here. The theatre is located at 71 East Main Street, Patchogue NY 11772.