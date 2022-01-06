Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Patchogue Theatre to Present UP & COMERS COMEDY

Featuring comedians Adam Muller, Devin Bramble, Farooq Hussain and more.

Jan. 6, 2022  
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announced its next show at The Loading Dock, Up & Comers Comedy, featuring 10 of Long Island's funniest stand-up comedians on Thursday, January 27 at 8pm. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

Patchogue Theatre currently requires patrons to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test OR proof of full vaccination status to attend events. Effective December 13, 2021, NYS Guidelines require that all patrons must wear an appropriate face covering/mask, regardless of vaccination status, while in any indoor public place, unless unable to medically tolerate a face covering/mask. This requirement shall be in effect until February 1, 2022 and is subject to change at any notice. View our COVID-19 Policy for details.

Long Island's up-and-coming stand-up comedians take the stage at The Loading Dock, backstage at Patchogue Theatre. Featuring comedians:

Adam Muller, an MIT-educated, finance professional turned comedian; Devin Bramble, known for his bombastic voice, minimum four layers of clothing, and neurotic observational comedy; Farooq Hussain, a writer and avid crier who dodged med-school & homelessness simultaneously to tell cautionary tales disguised as jokes; Joe Mahoney, an NYC club favorite; Katrina Reese, a writer, voiceover artist and stand-up comedian; Nick Tilleli, known for his thought provoking, edgy and quick wit which won him first place in Broadway Comedy Clubs Summer Comedy Festival; Nicki Mattsson, a stand-up comedian who is also a singer/songwriter; Ricky Grimes, a comedian host of Sick Invite podcast; Robb Hall, a Long Island favorite; and Tom DeCillis, comedian and musician.

Ticketing URL: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/10933814


