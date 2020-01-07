Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Presents EagleMania

The not-for-profit Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents the acclaimed tribute band EagleMania on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Ticket prices range between $29.00-$49.00, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

EagleMania has dedicated themselves to faithfully reproducing the music of The Eagles. Since their inception, EagleMania has been thrilling audiences all over the country with their stunning five part harmony and their uncanny ability to emulate the unmistakable sound of The Eagles.

Between the music of the Eagles and the solo work of Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh, EagleMania has no shortage of beloved songs to pick from when planning a set.

EagleMania has spent countless hours breaking down everything The Eagles recorded on their albums, and faithfully reproducing those unforgettable songs in the most authentic way possible. The audience is given a chance to experience the music the way it was meant to be heard, and it's done live on stage night after night.





