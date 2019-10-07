Patchogue Theatre Presents Cirque Mei

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents the elite feats and circus arts Cirque Mei on Friday, October 11 at 8pm. Ticket prices range between $25 - $69, plus applicable fees. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

From People's Republic of China, Hebei Province, Cirque Mei features traditional and contemporary Chinese circus acts in a colorful and lively celebration of the internationally renowned Chinese circus arts.

The performance, appropriate for families and children of all ages, features a company of circus artists and acrobats, and includes many of the most popular Chinese circus routines including Hoops Diving, Lion Dance, Collective Bicycle Skills, Flying Meteors, Foot Juggling with Umbrellas, Female Contortion, and Ladder Balancing Act.

The troupe was founded in 1976 and supports a community of over 130 circus performers who tour throughout China and the world.





