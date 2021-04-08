Patchogue Theatre Plans to Reopen in the Near Future

The Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts is planning to reopen as soon as possible, The Long Island Advance reports.

The theatre's director Michele Rizzo-Berg said the reopening will focus on featuring local artists, but a lineup has not been finalized.

Rizzo-Berg says that, upon reopening, prices will be kept in line with what typical guests were used to paying, though there might be a small raise. As for the lineup, the theatre is still working on getting local artists, singer-songwriters, podcast hosts and other forms of entertainment.

"I don't want to hint at anything, but once we get back to things people are going to be excited," she said. "We are looking forward to having people back, though we want to ensure we do it safely. It's our utmost importance to make our community proud."

People will be required to wear a mask, even if they are vaccinated.

"The theatre has always been vital to our downtown business district and it's important now more than ever," said deputy mayor and theatre board member Jack Krieger. "Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of the staff, guests and talent. So, before we open our doors, we will have everything in place to safely welcome them back in."

Stay up to date on all announcements at Patchoguetheatre.org.

