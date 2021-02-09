Patchogue Theatre Hosts WE BANJO 3: LIVE FROM IRELAND

Patchogue Theatre hosts We Banjo 3's (WB3) next epic virtual experience, We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland on March 13, 2021. Tickets and Merch Bundles are on sale now at https://shop.webanjo3.com/Patchogue.

i??All four WB3 band members will be TOGETHER & PERFORMING LIVE ON STAGE for the first time since the pandemic shut down concerts exactly one year ago. Tune in for this very special March show - streaming live, in real-time, from the stunning from the stunning Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin. Act fast to take advantage of exclusive bundles featuring limited-edition event merch items. Each ticket purchase includes on-demand streaming access for 7 days post-event.

We Banjo 3 recently released a recording of Tom Petty's "Wildflowers," the title trackn from Petty's classic 1994 album. The recording, which was premiered by SiriusXM's Bluegrass Junction channel, features Steve Ferrone on drums. Ferrone played in Petty's band, and the Wildflowers album marked the first recording he did with Petty.

About WB3

Debuting in the U.S. in 2012, We Banjo 3 has since emerged as fast-rising touring darlings in the country that two of the members now call home. The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet--comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley--continually push musical boundaries while maintaining an unwavering devotion to the essential audience experience. WB3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying Signature Sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments--banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion--effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley's propulsive voice. Live on stage, their songs carry the listener along until, at the perfect moment, the band crescendos into catchy choruses with pitch perfect harmonies. We Banjo 3 deliver their music with such palpable rapport, stunning precision, and infectious energy, it's impossible to pigeonhole what kind of listener might suddenly consider themselves a WB3 fan. With recent stunning performances at such broad ranging festivals Merlefest, BottleRock, Summercamp, ROMP, Wintergrass and others, enthusiasts of almost every genre of music are taking notice.