PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON and PUDDLES PITY PARTY Come to Patchogue Theatre This Month

Award-winning comedic magician, Piff the Magic Dragon has teamed up with world-renowned golden-voiced clown, Puddles Pity Party, for their Misery Loves Company Tour, which will visit Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) on Sunday, May 22 at 7:00PM. Lobby and bar concessions open at 6pm.

Tickets range between $39.00 - $59.00 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Pre- show Meet & Greet tickets are also being offered. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

PTPA COVID-19 Restrictions have been lifted.

The surly sleight-of-hander Piff the Magic Dragon (accompanied by his sidekick Mr. Piffles, the world's only magic performing chihuahua) has won several Best of Las Vegas awards for his long-running show at the iconic Flamingo Hotel & Casino. He was a viral sensation on Penn & Teller: Fool Us and voted one of Variety's Top Ten Comics to watch.

In 2020, Piff triumphed over his heroes Jeff Ross, Natasha Leggero and Judah Friedlander when he was crowned winner of TBS' Tournament of Laughs. Deemed a "stunningly good magician" (Penn & Teller) and "A true original" (David Copperfield), Piff blends magic with comedy resulting in "the right amount of wrong" (Las Vegas Review Journal) for "an outrageously funny...nonstop hour of pure, delirious fun" (Robin Leach, Las Vegas Sun).

Puddles Pity Party, the 7-foot sad clown whose golden voice is comparable to rock legends like Tom Jones and Freddie Mercury, has amassed nearly 900K YouTube subscribers and performed sold out shows all over the globe including The Kennedy Center in D.C., San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts, London's Soho Theatre and a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Deftly combining melancholia with the absurd, Puddles has received endorsements and accolades from musical comedy legends like Eric Idle, Jack Black, Paul Reubens and Weird Al Yankovic. His powerful, "textured voice laced with melancholy" (NY Times) has been hailed as "operatic" (Boston Globe) and his show both "life-affirming" (Herald Scotland) and "hysterically funny" (LA Weekly).

Not bad for two "losers" from America's Got Talent! These satin-adorned down-and-outers have been pals since they first met ages ago at Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Neither is easily amused, but when offered the chance to tour as co-headliners, they both agreed it was a pretty good idea.

Says Puddles, "I'm sad. Piff's surly. He's bantam. I'm burly. It's like the real-life Buddy movie nobody asked for, but we're making it anyway!"

Says Piff, "Although we're sharing the bill, everyone knows who the real star is, and that's Mr. Piffles. Good thing he's not afraid of clowns. I used to be, but Puddles won me over by always picking up the tab at dinner."

Stylistically, this show is equal parts music, comedy, magic and theatre. Piff and Puddles each perform their own set, but the sets overlap with some collaboration between the two artists. The double-billing runs about 120 minutes (inclusive of an intermission). The show is appropriate for kids, but it's not a kids show.