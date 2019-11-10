Newsday LIVE presents 90s House Party featuring Young MC, Tone Loc, and Rob Base at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Ticket prices range between $49.00-$79.00, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

The 90s were trend-setting decade that birthed some of the most indelible names in rap & hip hop. 90s House Party will feature performances by some of those unforgettable artists including: Young MC, Rob Base, and Tone Loc. Fans can expect to hear chart-topping hits like "Bust A Move", "It Takes Two", "Funky Cold Medina", and many more.

Young MC, Marvin Young, has been in the music scene since 1987. Appearing in movies and TV shows such as," Up In The Air", "Justice Served", and "Celebrity Fit Club". You can expect him to perform his hit song "Bust A Move".

Growing up in Harlem, New York, Rob Base has been making music since 1985. With the help of DJ E-Z Rock they will be performing their hit "It Takes Two".

Tone Loc, Anthony Terrell Smith, is a rapper, actor, voice actor, and producer, originating in L.A., CA. Appearing on the scene in 1987, he will be performing his hit song "Funky Cold Medina".





