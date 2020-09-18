NORTHPORT ONE-ACT PLAY FESTIVAL Presents Six New Plays

Plays will be streamed on YouTube during the weekend of October 2nd through 4th.

The six new plays that highlight the 11th annual Northport One-Act Play Festival provide more than just captivating themes crafted by their playwrights and compelling acting performances nurtured by their directors. They will be forever remembered as creative calling cards to show that the desire to present original theater will overcome any natural or man-made obstacle - in this case a worldwide pandemic. It is that passion which fuels this year's festival, to be streamed online on YouTube during the weekend of October 2nd through 4th.

"We understood the challenges placed in front of us this year to present the Festival," said Jo Ann Katz, Festival Co-Founder and Co-Producer. "However, what we also recognized was that there was a hunger for the arts among our local theatrical alumni - including former Festival participants and audiences - and that drove us to move forward. Now we're here and more than ready to use this platform to continue our mission of showcasing some of the best original theater on Long Island."

The cost to stream this year's festival is $10, which provides viewers unlimited access on YouTube to see each of the six festival performances during the weekend. You can purchase tickets by clicking here or by visiting NorthportFestival.brownpapertickets.com. For information only, e-mail NorthportPlays@gmail.com or call (631) 223-8053.

The Northport One-Act Play Festival was founded in 2010 by producer Jo Ann Katz and playwright Michael Casano. Ms. Katz, an accomplished advocate for Community Theater on Long Island, is also the founder of the Northport Reader's Theater, which currently conducts an online "Zoom" meeting each month to bring recently written plays off the page for the first time. More information is available at www.northportplays.com.

