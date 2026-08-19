Murder on the Orient Express at Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island in Lindenhurst
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island | August 28 – September 13, 2026
Murder on the Orient Express at Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island
Dates: August 28 – September 13, 2026
Venue: Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island · Lindenhurst, NY · 141 S. Wellwood Ave.
Type: Play | Box office: 6312268400
Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express is a stylish, suspenseful mystery that traps a killer aboard the world's most famous train.
Rob Bartlett plays Hercule Poirot, the acclaimed actor, comedian, writer, and impressionist best known to millions for more than 30 years as a writer and performer on the nationally syndicated Imus in the Morning. Bartlett is also an accomplished Broadway veteran whose credits include Chicago, Little Shop of Horrors, The Odd Couple with Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying with Daniel Radcliffe. His television credits include Law & Order: SVU, Ugly Betty, The Good Wife, and Elementary.
Just after midnight, the luxurious Orient Express is halted by a snowdrift, and by morning an American tycoon lies dead in his locked compartment, stabbed multiple times with no obvious way in or out. With the train stranded and a murderer still on board, legendary Belgian detective Hercule Poirot must untangle a web of alibis and secrets before the killer can strike again.
Poirot interrogates a gallery of international suspects—a glamorous countess, a nervous secretary, a stiffnecked colonel, a formidable American matron, a mysterious governess, and more—each with something to hide and a possible motive for revenge.
Christie's classic novel inspired the 1974 movie with Albert Finney as Poirot alongside Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, Sean Connery, Vanessa Redgrave, and John Gielgud. The 2017 film starred Kenneth Branagh, with an ensemble including Penélope Cruz, William Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Daisy Ridley.
This stage adaptation delivers all the glamour, wit, and twists of those films—live and up close—inviting audiences to ride the rails with Poirot and try to solve the crime before he does.
Age recommendation:
16+
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