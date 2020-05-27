Michelle Veintimilla Joins SESSIONS WITH THE STARS This Thursday

Michelle Veintimilla will join The Gateway's virtual Facebook Live series SESSIONS WITH THE STARS.

The Gateway's Director of Development and Public Relations, Scot Patrick Allan, hosts an exciting lineup of your favorite stars from your favorite performances here at The Gateway.

Michelle is a performer based in NYC. She began her professional theatrical training at the age of ten at The Gateway School for the Performing Arts and has appeared on The Gateway stage numerous times since she was 12. She went on to attend Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama, where she earned a BFA degree in Theatre Acting. Today her resumé spans Broadway, where she appeareled alongside Chita Rivera in The Visit, film, television and commercials, including countless shows on The Gateway's mainstage. She was last seen on The Gateway stage as "Mimi" in RENT in the summer of 2017. Most notably, she is known for portraying super-villain "Firefly" in the the DC comics show, Gotham, but currently stars as "Vanessa" in ABC's brand new romantic-comedy hit series, The Baker And The Beauty, which airs it's two-hour season finale special this Monday at 9/8c.

This is a fun way that we engage with all you FANS of The Gateway. Theater brings people together and during this very crazy and solitary time, we could all use a little togetherness in our lives.

