Marin Ireland, Katie Finneran & Ben Shenkman Join OUR TOWN Staged Reading at the John W. Engeman Theater

Previously announced Broadway and Hollywood stars Edie Falco and Chris Messina will be joined by fellow stars Marin Ireland, Katie Finneran, and Ben Shenkman for a staged reading of Thornton Wilder's classic American play Our Town at the John W. Engeman Theater at Northport on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 7:00 pm. The evening is being produced by the family of Philip and Phyllis Messina with all proceeds from the performance going to benefit Northwell Health's Huntington Hospital's Neurosurgery Department.

Also joining the cast are Liza Colon-Zayas, Matthew Del Negro, Joe Roseto, Cezar Williams, Darren Goldstein, Kalyne Coleman, and Natalie Seus.

The event is produced by the family of Philip and Phyllis Messina in partnership with The John W. Engeman Theater.

The Philip and Phyllis Messina Family holds an annual event to raise money for the continuing works of Dr. Robert Kerr and the Neurosurgical unit at Huntington Hospital. In November of 2017, Philip Messina was diagnosed with glioblastoma and treated by Dr. Kerr. The exceptional care given to Philip and his family lead to this yearly charitable gathering. All proceeds from the event will benefit Huntington Hospital in the memory of Philip and Phyllis Messina.

Northwell Health's Huntington Hospital's Neurosurgery Department is dedicated to advancing patient care through cutting-edge research spanning from discovery science and translation to clinical care. Inspired by our patients, Huntington Hospital clinicians aim to improve patient care through a multifaceted and multidisciplinary approach. Caring for patients who suffer from traumatic brain and spine injury, brain tumor, stroke, concussion, spinal tumors, and more, we rely on philanthropic support to fuel programmatic enhancements. Every innovative step in program and facility enhancements causes improvement in the procedure of diagnosis and treatment and the life expectancy of patients.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant, one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled lounge with a full bar.

Our Town will take place at the John W. Engeman Theater, located at 250 Main Street, Northport, NY on Sunday, September 4th. The lobby will open at 6:00 pm for ticket holders with the performance starting at 7:00 pm.

Tickets are now on sale for the September 4th fundraiser and can be purchased online at engemantheater.com, by calling 631-261-2900, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office. Tickets are $200 with all proceeds going to the neurosurgery department at Northwell's Huntington Hospital.