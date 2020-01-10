Madison Theatre at Molloy College to Present A NIGHT OF THE BEATLES
Come together! Across the Universe: A Night of the Beatles celebrates the music of theworld's most celebrated band. Come see students from the Molloy College/CAP21 B.F.A. program sing A Night of The Beatles greatest hits at the Madison Theatre!
What:
The Madison Theatre at Molloy College Presents...
Across the Universe:
Night of the Beatles
Date and Time:
January 19, 2020, 3:00 p.m.
Price:
$25.00 pp
Location:
Madison Theatre at Molloy College
Information:
Theatre Box Office 516.323.4444 or www.madisontheatreny.org