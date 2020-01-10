Madison Theatre at Molloy College to Present A NIGHT OF THE BEATLES

Come together! Across the Universe: A Night of the Beatles celebrates the music of theworld's most celebrated band. Come see students from the Molloy College/CAP21 B.F.A. program sing A Night of The Beatles greatest hits at the Madison Theatre!

What:

The Madison Theatre at Molloy College Presents...

Across the Universe:

Night of the Beatles

Date and Time:

January 19, 2020, 3:00 p.m.

Price:

$25.00 pp

Location:

Madison Theatre at Molloy College

Information:

Theatre Box Office 516.323.4444 or www.madisontheatreny.org





