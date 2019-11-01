MATILDA THE MUSICAL Will Come to The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team for MATILDA The Musical. Performances begin on Thursday, November 14 and run through Sunday, December 29, 2019.

The inspiring story of an extraordinary girl comes to life in MATILDA The Musical. Based on the beloved Roald Dahl novel, MATILDA is the story of the courageous little girl with an unbounded imagination who proves that despite the odds, you can do anything you put your mind to - and change your destiny. Packed with high energy dance numbers and catchy songs, children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by this Broadway hit and winner of 16 Best Musical awards!

MATILDA is directed by Igor Goldin (Engeman Theater: Newsies, Gypsy, Oklahoma!, 1776, Memphis, West Side Story, The Producers, Evita, Twelve Angry Men, South Pacific; Off-Broadway: YANK!, With Glee, A Ritual of Faith, Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, Crossing Swords).

The Choreographer is Mara Newbery Greer (Engeman Theater: Elf; Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Fulton Theatre, Music Theatre Wichita, Sacramento Music Circus, Pittsburgh CLO, Lexington Theatre Company, North Shore Music Theatre, Gateway Playhouse, Chautaqua Opera, Front Porch Theatricals, 2015 Lucille Lortel Awards).

The Musical Director is Alexander Rovang (Engeman Theater: Newsies; Tours & International: Fame, Academy; Regional: Sawdust Palace with Susan Marshall & Co., Only Anne at Goodspeed, Monkey: Journey to the West at the Spoleto Festival).

The Associate Choreographer is TIGER BROWN.

The Creative Team includes: Nate Bertone (Scenic Design), Kurt Alger (Costume & Wig Design), JOSE SANTIAGO (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), OLIVIA WEISS (Props Design), GAYLE SEAY, SCOTT WOJCIK and Holly Buczek of WOJCIK/SEAY CASTING (Casting Directors), Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager) and KATIE SPINA (Assistant Stage Manager).





