MACBITCHES to Open at Hofstra University

NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Hofstra University's Department of Drama and Dance will present Sophie McIntosh's MACBITCHES, October 2-11 at the Joan and Donald Schaeffer Black Box Theater in Joseph G. Shapiro Family Hall. Ilona Pierce, associate professor of drama and chair of the department, is directing the production.

"Macbitches is one of those rare plays that allows college students to play their own age, set in the present. It's also a cast of women - another rarity," said Pierce. "While the play focuses on students in a BFA Acting Program, the tensions they deal with apply to all of us: Are people being honest with me? Do I have what it takes to do this thing that I love? When is someone being real or fake? What makes a good friend?"

The story follows Hailey, a freshman acting major who unexpectedly wins the role of Lady Macbeth. Her upperclassmen rivals invite her over to celebrate, but the gathering takes a disturbing turn as alcohol flows and tensions rise.

Through the young women's interactions, Macbitches explores ambition, competition, and power structures. What begins as a party spirals into violence and betrayal, forcing the characters to confront the consequences of their actions.

Performances of Macbitches are at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, October 2-3 and 9-10, and Thursday, October 8; and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, October 4 and 11.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 10 Hrs 58 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Long Island News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming