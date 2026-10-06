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MACBITCHES to Open at Hofstra University

Ilona Pierce directs the all-female play at Hofstra University's Joan and Donald Schaeffer Black Box Theater.

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MACBITCHES to Open at Hofstra University

Hofstra University's Department of Drama and Dance will present Sophie McIntosh's MACBITCHES, October 2-11 at the Joan and Donald Schaeffer Black Box Theater in Joseph G. Shapiro Family Hall. Ilona Pierce, associate professor of drama and chair of the department, is directing the production.

"Macbitches is one of those rare plays that allows college students to play their own age, set in the present. It's also a cast of women - another rarity," said Pierce. "While the play focuses on students in a BFA Acting Program, the tensions they deal with apply to all of us: Are people being honest with me? Do I have what it takes to do this thing that I love? When is someone being real or fake? What makes a good friend?"

The story follows Hailey, a freshman acting major who unexpectedly wins the role of Lady Macbeth. Her upperclassmen rivals invite her over to celebrate, but the gathering takes a disturbing turn as alcohol flows and tensions rise.

Through the young women's interactions, Macbitches explores ambition, competition, and power structures. What begins as a party spirals into violence and betrayal, forcing the characters to confront the consequences of their actions.

Performances of Macbitches are at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, October 2-3 and 9-10, and Thursday, October 8; and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, October 4 and 11. 

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