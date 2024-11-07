Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame to Host 20th Anniversary Holiday Celebration Party

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) has announced it will hold a jam-packed two-day 20th Anniversary Holiday Celebration Party the weekend after Thanksgiving, November 30th and December 1st from 11am to 6pm at LIMEHOF (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY).

The event, presented by Catholic Health, will feature continuous entertainment including Kerry Kearney, DMC with Johnny Juice, Stanton Anderson, American Idol Christian Padavan, comedians, surprise guests and more.

The Nov. 30 lineup includes Casey Baron (1 p.m.); Kerry Kearney Band (4 p.m.); Stanton Anderson Band (5 p.m.), with more to be announced. Dec. 1 performances include Ernie & the Band (12 noon); DMC with DJ Johnny Juice (1 p.m.); comedian Paul Anthony (2 p.m.); Firetog & Co. (3 p.m.); "American Idol'" Christiaan Padavan (4 p.m.); the original Gossip Band (5 p.m.). It will also feature holiday music videos of LIMEHOF inductees and will have visits from Santa Claus at 2pm on both days and surprise visits from LIMEHOF inductees. It will also feature the set and sleigh from Twisted Sister’s Christmas Special.

Admission includes refreshments, access to the Billy Joel exhibit (featuring new items) and Santa. Kids under 12 free. For more information and to buy tickets in advance visit HERE.

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island’s musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State’s Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook Village. To date, the organization has inducted more than 120 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.

