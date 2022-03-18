Long Island Music Hall of Fame Elects Robert Posner to Board of Trustees

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame has announced that it has voted Robert S. Posner, from Northport, NY, to join its board of trustees.

"I am very excited to join the Long Island Music Hall of Fame's board of trustees," Posner said. "I have followed this wonderful organization for many years and have enjoyed attending their world class Induction Ceremonies. I am looking forward to contributing to its continued growth, promoting music education and Long Island's diverse musical history."

Posner is a music fan of the Dave Matthews Band and Billy Joel and has taken up trying to learn to play the guitar. His son Andrew was a clarinet player for the Northport Marching band until he graduated last year and he's a big supporter of the Northport marching band.

Posner is a partner at Grassi Advisors and Accountants. He holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from C.W. Post University.