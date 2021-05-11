Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Long Island Comedy Festival to be Presented by Theatre Three

Paul Anthony, Stevie GB, Rich Walker, Carie Karavas, and Joe Starr.

May. 11, 2021  

Theatre Three will present the return of the Long Island Comedy Festival, now in it's 15th year! Opening Weekend will feature TWO Super-Star Comic Line-Ups.

Friday, July 9, 2021 @ 8 pm

Details:

Paul Anthony
Host of the Long Island Comedy Festival

Stevie GB
Long Island's own!

Rich Walker
Voted Long Island's Favorite Comedian!

Carie Karavas
NYC Comedy Scene; National headliner

Joe Starr
Vegas, Kevin Can Wait, National headliner

To purchase tickets, please call the Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (631) 928-9100.
Seating for summer events will be assigned based on updated CDC and New York State guidelines.

You must download and complete their Health Survey. Please return it on the day of the show.


