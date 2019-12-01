Lia Ali Paints The Largest Mural In The History Of Long Island

Award-winning artist Lia Ali announced today that she has just completed a 60 square foot mural at the restaurant Sangria in Long Island, NY. Lia Ali is a recognized artist who is known for her monumental murals and vibrant watercolors and equine art.

Lia Ali lives and creates her art in New York City, and has been an artist and art instructor. Regarding the mural Lia stated, "I am very pleased and gratified to have completed this extraordinary mural concept in Long Island. The mural is over 60 square foot and depicts the famous park with mosaics - Guell in Barcelona by Gaudi.

For the last couple of years Lia has made numerous murals in many of California and New York’s top private homes and restaurants.

Sangria restaurant which is due to open soon is part of a popular consortium of restaurants in Long Island.

Lia’s artwork is represented in various permanent collections worldwide, including the Flowers gallery, the Salmagundi Club, Wyland Gallery of Art in Los Angeles, CA. Lia is one of the most respected interior and exterior murals artist in New York and LA and her website can be found at www.liaart.com.



She also can be reached at liaa@muralsus.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You