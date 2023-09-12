LOVE...RECONSIDERED Premieres at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

The film premieres on September 30th at 7pm in the Mollie Parnis Auditorium.

Sep. 12, 2023

The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center has announced it will host a premiere of the film Love...Reconsidered, a witty and charming romantic comedy starring Sophie von Haselberg, Judy Gold, Marisa Ryan, Elaine Bromka, Luke Gulbranson, and Colton Haynes, on September 30th at 7pm in the Mollie Parnis Auditorium.

Set between New York City and Southampton, Love...Reconsidered is based on the true (love) life story of Arielle Haller-Silverstone, who wrote the screenplay loosely inspired by her own experiences when she lost her job during the Covid pandemic and moved to the Hamptons. Directed by Carol Ray Hartsell, Love...Reconsidered marks Hartsell's feature debut as a director, after a number of TV credits including digital producer at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Von Haselberg, the daughter of actress Bette Midler, in turn, is coming off an acclaimed performance in Amanda Kramer's surreal festival hit Give Me Pity!

Says Haller-Silverstone, "We're beyond excited to premiere our special Hamptons-centric film, "Love...Reconsidered" with the WHBPAC. We love the incredible community of Westhampton Beach, and we can't wait to share this little indie darling with such a special audience." Haller-Silverstone is the co-owner of Le Closet, a curated consignment store, with locations in Southampton and New York City.

The special screening will also include an engaging panel discussion with the filmmakers moderated by Kate Schumacher and Carinn Jade of the popular podcast, Pop Fiction Women, where they delve deep into the complicated lives of the film's characters, along with the filmmaking process that brough this endearing movie to the big screen.

Tickets are $16 plus fees and can be purchased at whbpac.org, 631-288-1500, or at the Box Office.




