LEGENDS OF ROCK Comes to the Patchogue Theatre

The Gateway and Legends in Concert, "The World's Greatest Live Tribute Show" from Las Vegas are thrilled to announce a special rockin' end to 2022 and a January 1 kickoff to 2023 with Legends of Rock, featuring an all-star lineup of world-class tribute artists performing as Bruce Springsteen, Freddie Mercury, Pat Benatar, and Tina Turner with four high-energy and electrifying shows December 30, December 31(2 NYE Shows), and January 1 at the Patchogue Theater.

Performances will be on Friday, December 30 at 8 PM, Saturday, December 31 at 7 PM and 10:30PM, and Sunday, January 1 at 4 PM. Tickets will start at $49 with special pricing on New Year's Eve. The New Year's Eve Party Performance ($89) includes a countdown to midnight via simulcast from Times Square with a champagne toast and goodie bag!

These amazing tribute artists will be performing your favorite and greatest rock hits backed by the most incredible rock band and singers to bring the magic and joy of these songs to life.

These "Best of the Best" tribute artists not only look and sound like the superstars they're portraying, they "really do embody the energy and spirit" of them as well, according to Mark Kogan, Legends in Concerts' General Manager for Special Engagements. "It's so much deeper than just their surface appearances to the superstars they pay tribute to...It's almost a channeling of these great legends and superstars."

Legends in Concert, a tribute show like no other, has been the pioneer of such shows for over 39 years. "Legends is really the ultimate feel-good show and in life, nothing is more important than feeling good, especially during the holidays," Kogan said. "These great rock songs are a vibrational link to our hearts, to our joys, especially during the holiday season. They will make your heart sing."

Matt Ryan is "Born to Run" as the Boss, Bruce Springsteen, while Fernando Castro recreates the excitement of Freddie Mercury and the legendary catalog of Queen. Jill Marie Burke will hit you with her best shot as Pat Benetar and Lori Mitchell-Gay is "Simply the Best" in her portrayal of the Queen of Rock, Tina Turner.

Since its debut in 1983, Legends in Concert has earned countless entertainment industry awards including "Show of the Year," "Entertainers of the Year," "Grand Slam," and the prestigious "Show of Shows" awarded by the International Press Association and was most recently awarded the 2018 "Casino Production Show of the Year," at the sixth annual Casino Entertainment Awards, presented by The Global Gaming Expo (G2E).

Tickets are on sale now. For more information, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133, or visit the website at TheGateway.org

For more information about Legends in Concert, visit LEGENDSINCONCERT.COM