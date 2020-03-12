KISS FROM A PRINCE Prince Tribute Comes to Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the live concert performance, A Kiss From A Prince-A Tribute, on Friday, March 27, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The concert is being presented in conjunction with Hamptons Arts Network's 2020 Thaw Fest. Tickets are on sale now for $30, $40 day of, and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until show time.



On April 21, 2016, the world lost one of the most profound musical artists of our time: Prince Rogers Nelson. Since his 1978 debut album, For You, his music has filled the airwaves with raw musical emotion. All of the performers have been inspired by the music of Prince, and now they have joined forces for the first time to bring his music to a live audience. "It's a tribute band because we're really into the music," said guitarist Mike Mazzaraco. "We're looking to do just that-honor his contribution to music."



The collaborative effort is spearheaded by an all-star lineup of local musicians led by vocalists Dawnette Darden and Marvin Joshua of The HooDoo Loungers, who just recently joined Bay Street Theater for the revelrous Soul Spectacular concert. They will be joined by guitarist Mike Mazzaraco and bassist Joe Haines, who have collaborated in the past under the group Maz & Friends, and drummer Kevin Santacruz. Rounding out the lineup is hard rock vocalist and acclaimed keyboardist Mike DiMeo, best known for his work with the group Riot and German power metal band Masterplan. Over the years he has contributed to albums and performances with Johnny Winter, Brand New, and Tommy James & The Shondells.



Guitarist Mike Mazzaraco, bassist Joe Haines, and drummer Kevin Santacruz are the linchpins for the group's formation. As regulars of The Stephen Talkhouse, the three have been working songs from Prince's Purple Rain into their repertoire for more than a decade. Similarly, Dawnette Darden and Marvin Joshua routinely cover the music of Prince, and the two were eager to sign on as vocalists for the project. "She's covered songs by him that I've never seen anyone cover," Mazzaraco said. "They're both dedicated to his vision and sound."



The group approached keyboardist Mike DiMeo despite him having never performed the music of Prince. As Mazzaraco explains, that was no concern: "He had this keyboard app that he was playing on, while we were driving to the rehearsal. And he just listened alongside the music and learned it all on the way. He's so busy and he's so involved in a lot of projects. We're excited he's available to join us for this show."



Hamptons Arts Network (HAN) is a consortium of not-for-profit organizations working together to create a unified arts community in the Hamptons. Their goal is to promote collaboration, partnerships, and shared programming among its members. As well, we advocate for the arts in the area of economic development, tourism, and education. THAW Fest is an annual arts and culture festival held each March to showcase special events hosted by members of HAN. Using promo code: THAW, guests at Baron's Cove can receive a 20 percent discount on weekday stays and a 15 percent discount on weekends during the month of March. To reserve, visit baronscove.com and enter special code THAW or call 844-227-6672 and mention special code THAW.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





