Julie James & Jim David to Headline URINETOWN on Fire Island Pines

The Fire Island Pines Arts Project will present the Tony Award-winning musical Urinetown over Labor Day weekend on Fire Island Pines. The show will have two performances on September 2nd and September 3rd, 2023 at 6PM in Whyte Hall’s Brandon Fradd Theater on Fire Island Pines. Cocktails will be served beginning at 5PM each evening, and seating is extremely limited. Tickets can be purchased on Click Here.

Winner of three Tony Awards and written by Greg Kotis and Mark Hollman, Urinetown is a side splitting sendup of greed, love, revolution, and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America’s greatest art forms. A terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs.

Directed and choreographed by Joe Barros, with music direction by Trevor M. Pierce, the cast features Sirius XM Radio’s Julie James (Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls), stand-up comedian Jim David (The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public), Luis Villabon (Destiny of Desire), Jack Bartholet, Alison Lea Bender, Clifford Ray Berry, Steven Alan Black, Héctor Flores Jr., Ben Houghton, Rebecca Lee Lerman, John Nasonte, Skie Ocasio, and Henry Robin.

The creative team also includes set designer David Arsenault, lighting designer Zach Pizza, costume designer Jessa-Raye Court, sound designer Scott Stauffer, sound engineer Jesse Desrosiers, music supervisor Michael Ferrara, costume coordinator Rita Horvath, associate choreographer Luis Villabon, and associate producers Nicole LaFountaine and JD Winston.

The Fire Island Pines Arts Project (FIPAP) hosts an eclectic variety of live performances each summer, featuring Broadway performers, the Barn on Fire residency for original musicals (in partnership with New York Theatre Barn), and the annual Labor Day musical. For more information, visit FIPAP’s website atwww.fipap.org.