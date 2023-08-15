Julie James & Jim David to Headline URINETOWN on Fire Island Pines

The show will take place on September 2nd and September 3rd, 2023 at 6PM in Whyte Hall’s Brandon Fradd Theater on Fire Island Pines.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Steve Guttenberg Reunites with Elementary School Teacher at Bay Street Theater's TALES FRO Photo 2 Steve Guttenberg Reunites with Elementary School Teacher at Bay Street Theater's TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 3 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for JERSEY BOYS at The Gateway Playhouse Photo 4 Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for JERSEY BOYS at The Gateway Playhouse

Julie James & Jim David to Headline URINETOWN on Fire Island Pines

The Fire Island Pines Arts Project will present the Tony Award-winning musical Urinetown over Labor Day weekend on Fire Island Pines. The show will have two performances on September 2nd and September 3rd, 2023 at 6PM in Whyte Hall’s Brandon Fradd Theater on Fire Island Pines. Cocktails will be served beginning at 5PM each evening, and seating is extremely limited. Tickets can be purchased on Click Here.

Winner of three Tony Awards and written by Greg Kotis and Mark Hollman, Urinetown is a side splitting sendup of greed, love, revolution, and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America’s greatest art forms. A terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. 

Directed and choreographed by Joe Barros, with music direction by Trevor M. Pierce, the cast features Sirius XM Radio’s Julie James (Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls), stand-up comedian Jim David (The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public), Luis Villabon (Destiny of Desire), Jack Bartholet, Alison Lea Bender, Clifford Ray Berry, Steven Alan Black, Héctor Flores Jr., Ben Houghton, Rebecca Lee Lerman, John Nasonte, Skie Ocasio, and Henry Robin. 

The creative team also includes set designer David Arsenault, lighting designer Zach Pizza, costume designer Jessa-Raye Court, sound designer Scott Stauffer, sound engineer Jesse Desrosiers, music supervisor Michael Ferrara, costume coordinator Rita Horvath, associate choreographer Luis Villabon, and associate producers Nicole LaFountaine and JD Winston.

The Fire Island Pines Arts Project (FIPAP) hosts an eclectic variety of live performances each summer, featuring Broadway performers, the Barn on Fire residency for original musicals (in partnership with New York Theatre Barn), and the annual Labor Day musical. For more information, visit FIPAP’s website atwww.fipap.org.




RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
Julie Andrews and Daughter Emma Walton Hamilton to Join Exclusive Discussion and Q&A a Photo
Julie Andrews and Daughter Emma Walton Hamilton to Join Exclusive Discussion and Q&A at Bay Street Theater

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime chance to attend an exclusive discussion and Q&A session with legendary actress Julie Andrews and her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton. Get your tickets now and join in on the conversation with these esteemed guests.

2
Review: TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at Bay Street Theatre Photo
Review: TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at Bay Street Theatre

What did our critic think of TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG at Bay Street Theatre?

3
Steve Guttenberg Reunites with Elementary School Teacher at Bay Street Theaters TALES FROM Photo
Steve Guttenberg Reunites with Elementary School Teacher at Bay Street Theater's TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE

A heartwarming reunion last night at Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts brought together former student and teacher.

4
Eddie Griffin Will Play Patchogue Theatre This Month Photo
Eddie Griffin Will Play Patchogue Theatre This Month

 Legendary stand up comedian Eddie Griffin will play Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Saturday, August 26 at 8pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for JERSEY BOYS at The Gateway Playhouse Video Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for JERSEY BOYS at The Gateway Playhouse
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
The Gateway Playhouse (8/04-9/10)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Bronx Tale
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (8/12-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In The Heights
The Gateway Playhouse (3/15-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical The Musical TYA
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (8/06-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Long Island Improv Comedy
Argyle Theatre (8/16-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SONDER
Alternative Theater Company (9/08-9/10)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Silence! the musical
South Shore Theatre (8/18-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gin Blossoms’ Robin Wilson to be Inducted into Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (8/25-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Loves Labour's Lost
Carriage House Players (8/11-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shecky & the Twangtones to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (8/27-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You