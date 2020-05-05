Julia Macchio Joins SESSIONS WITH THE STARS Wednesday At 4 PM

Julia Macchio will join The Gateway's virtual Facebook Live series SESSIONS WITH THE STARS.

The Gateway's Director of Development and Public Relations, Scot Patrick Allan, hosts an exciting lineup of your favorite stars from your favorite performances here at The Gateway.

Julia Macchio is a singer/dancer/actress and is a Long Island native.Theater credits include: Alex Owens in the International Tour and The Gateway's productions of Flashdance: The Musical, Jeannie in A Room of my Own (Seven Angels Theatre), Celebrity Autobiography (Triad Theater, Guild Hall), Dancer in Radio City Spring Spectacular Workshop. Favorite film credits include: Caitlin in Stella's Last Weekend (Hulu, Amazon), Lucy in Girl Most Likely (Lionsgate), Voice Student in Across Grace Alley (Netflix), Tanner in Wholly Broken (Choice Films). Awards: 2018-2019 Broadway World Best Actress in a Musical (Flashdance: The Musical, The Gateway). In between performing and filming, Julia teaches master classes in dance/performance. Select locations have included: Hofstra University, American Theater Dance Workshop, Long Island High School for the Arts.

This is a fun way that we engage with all you FANS of The Gateway. Theater brings people together and during this very crazy and solitary time, we could all use a little togetherness in our lives. So join us and don't forget to get your questions ready for the comment section!

Check it out at Facebook.com/TheGatewayPACSC/ at 4pm on Wednesday, May 6!





