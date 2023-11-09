Judy Carmichael To Return To Bay Street Theater Performing Swing Music From the 1930s and '40s

Judy Carmichael and her trio will have audiences dancing in the aisles with high-energy interpretations of everyone's favorite music from the Great American Songbook.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

On December 9, at 8 pm, Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present Grammy Award-nominated pianist/vocalist/humorist, Judy Carmichael in an evening of swing music from the 1930s and ‘40s. Judy Carmichael and her trio will have audiences dancing in the aisles with high-energy interpretations of everyone's favorite music from the Great American Songbook.

Judy Carmichael tours the world but lives right here in Sag Harbor, so she considers her annual Bay Street appearances a highlight of her touring season. Judy's own witty compositions—think Randy Newman meets Peggy Lee, paired with swinging romps on Cole Porter, Frank Loesser, and other greats, to sultry takes on Gershwin and Ellington—promises the perfect warm and cheery Holiday celebration!
  

About Judy Carmichael:

Grammy-nominated pianist/vocalist, Judy Carmichael is one of the world's leading interpreters of stride and swing piano. Count Basie nicknamed her “Stride," acknowledging the command with which she plays this technically and physically demanding jazz piano style. NPR and podcast fans know Judy Carmichael's Jazz Inspired, Judy's weekly program--now in its 23rd year on air--interviewing celebrated jazz-inspired creative people. Guests include Neil deGrasse Tyson, Willie Nelson, Glenn Close, Jon Batiste, and everyone in between. The show airs locally on WLIW 88.3 FM Sundays at 7 p.m.

America's Jazz Times says: “Judy Carmichael exhibits a truly remarkable ability to channel Peggy Lee's breathy invitingness and her befogged insouciance.  Additionally, she echoes the intense perspicacity of the solo albums of Annie Ross.  In other words, Judy winningly blends two of the all-time finest, most intuitive jazz singers.” 

Judy has taken this infectious style of music and her equally infectious personality everywhere from posh nightclubs in Paris and Melbourne to Carnegie Hall and a Rio concert for ten thousand Brazilians; from Arundel Castle (where she opened for Leslie Garrett and the London Philharmonic) to Castle Fraser for the National Trust of Scotland at the behest of longtime fan, Sir Cameron Mackintosh

For 22 years Judy has produced and hosted Judy Carmichael's Jazz Inspired which broadcasts on NPR stations across America and podcasts everywhere but Mars, although it might be there too.  She has written two books on stride piano and numerous articles about jazz.  Her memoir, Swinger! A Jazz Girl's Adventures From Hollywood To Harlem was published in January 2018 and her book, Great Inspirations: 22 Years of Jazz Inspired on NPR was published in August 2022. 

Additional information about Judy Carmichael, including her full bio and headshot, can be found HERE.

Tickets are now on sale starting at $39.99.and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
 

