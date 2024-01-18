Joseph Vecsey's Stand-Up Series To Return To Bay Street Theater in February

Joseph Vecsey's Stand-Up Series To Return To Bay Street Theater in February

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present an all-new line-up for the fourth iteration of this season's ALL STAR COMEDY series set for Saturday, February 17th, at 8 pm. The series, now celebrating its 13th successful season, will follow up its previous all-but-sold-out performances this season with special guest comedians Sharief Johnson, Andrew Lee, and Max May.

Sharief Johnson is a comedian, Actor, writer, and producer. Johnson has featured and headlined at major comedy clubs, venues, and colleges all over the country! Johnson won a national comedy competition that was produced by Sirius XM Radio and the Sway in the Morning show on SHADE 45. Johnson also can be heard on Sirius XM's NETFLIX IS A JOKE newly syndicated radio show “Are You Still Listening”. Sharief Johnson made his acting debut in 2021 in Curtis Jackson's A.K.A “50 Cent” hit T.V. show Power Book 3. Johnson is currently filming his fourth season in his recurring role as “ Damon”. Johnson also can be seen modeling for Adidas and, acting beside one of the Curry Brothers in a recent Under Armour commercial. 

Sharief Johnson 


Andrew Lee is a NY/NJ-based comedian who has performed in multiple comedy clubs in the tri-state area. He's been a part of the Connecticut Comedy Festival and the Meadowlands Comedy Festival.


Andrew Lee


Max May's credits include The President's Volunteer Service Award Recipient, Fox 5 NY Good Day New York, and the Winner of the Best Comedian Winter Laughs Comedy Award.

Max May


ALL STAR COMEDY has been led by comedian Joseph Vecsey since its 2010 inception. The series has been headlined by stand-up veterans and fresh faces alike and has grown to become the East End's premiere live comedy series. Bay Street is thrilled to have its side-splitting comedy back on its stage!

About Joseph Vecsey

Joseph Vecsey is a New York-based comedian. Vecsey has been selected as one of Comedy Central's Comics To Watch, has toured with Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Rob Schneider, and has worked as co-producer on Sandler's Netflix special, 100% Fresh. He is also known for producing Netflix's "The Wrong Missy" and "Home Team" in which he also co-stars. The most recent films he's written jokes for and produced are Adam Sandler's "Murder Mystery 2" and "You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah".

Tickets are $37 and $47 now and $47 and $57 the day of the show and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday the 17th up until the time of the show or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.




