Join Wölffer Wine Online Tasting With Roman Roth to Support Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present a pre-Valentine's Day Benefit on Tuesday, February 13th, at 7:30 p.m. The evening will be hosted live, online via Zoom by Wölffer Estate Vineyard's master winemaker Roman Roth who will lead a wine tasting of two delicious Wölffer wines which will be delivered prior to the evening. The tasting will be punctuated with a romantic performance of Valentine's Day-inspired songs sung by Broadway star Kyle Barisich. Tickets are $150 (which includes $75 donation to Bay Street Theater) and the price includes wine, shipped to the participant's door. Tickets must be reserved by January 29th to allow time for wine shipping. A private link to join the tasting will then be sent on the day of the event. Space is limited. For more information or to reserve visit Baystreet.org or contact Kim Fink at kim@baystreet.org or Mick Johnson at mjohnson@baystreet.org or call 631-718-0818.



Throughout the evening Wolffer's gifted winemaker, Roman Roth will walk participants through two Wölffer Estate wines: Grandioso Rosé and Caya Cab Franc which will all be delivered directly to each household upon reservation. Each order will include these two wines; enough for a tasting party of four! Reservations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The winemaker suggests pairings with baguette, smoked trout spread, and gruyere.



About Roman Roth

A gifted winemaker, Roman Roth gives "voice" to his wines, produced by experience that covers three continents and stems from the dream of a 16-year-old boy in Rottweil, in Germany's Black Forest. Roman began a three-year apprenticeship at the Kaiserstuhl Wine Cooperative, Oberrotweil, while attending technical school as a teenager. Following that, he traveled to the United States, working at the Saintsbury Estate in California, then to New South Wales, Australia, at Rosemount Estate. Returning to Germany, he became a winemaker at Winzerkeller Wiesloch near Heidelberg and earned his Master Winemaker and Cellar Master Degree from the College for Oenology and Viticulture in Weinsberg. In 1992, Roman became the first winemaker at Wölffer Estate Vineyard and established the estate's distinctive character: European elegance combined with the typicity of Long Island terroir. He has dedicated himself to promoting not only the wines of Wölffer Estate but of Long Island, where he has consulted with numerous vineyards and is currently the President of the Long Island Wine Council. Roman's contribution to quality winemaking on Long Island was recognized at the 2003 East End Food & Wine Awards (judged by the American Sommelier Society), where he was named Winemaker of the Year.



About Wölffer Estate Vineyard

For 35 years, Wölffer Estate Vineyard has been known as one of the finest producers on the East Coast and a center for innovation and hospitality. Founded in 1988 by Christian Wölffer, the estate is now owned and operated by his children, Marc and Joey Wölffer and winemaker/partner Roman Roth. The estate spans approximately 470 acres, including the acclaimed 55-acre, sustainably farmed estate vineyard located in Sagaponack and 52 acres on the North Fork, in addition to 200 acres in Mendoza, Argentina, 2.5 acres in Mallorca, Spain, and 160 acres managed in collaboration with North Fork growers. The unique combination of Bridgehampton loam and breezes from the Atlantic Ocean—located 2.6 miles from the estate—provide maritime conditions perfect for achieving the balance of ripeness and acidity that has come to define Wölffer's signature style.



About Kyle Barisich

A native of Los Gatos, California, Kyle is best known for playing the role of Raoul, Vicomte du Chagny as part of the 25th Anniversary Broadway cast of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. Kyle is the first actor of Latino heritage to play this iconic role on Broadway. He also played Raoul for both the Los Angeles and San Francisco engagements of the long-running national tour. More recently, he joined the Broadway cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN. He has hosted Bay Street Theater's "Sip & Sings" and performed in numerous Bay Street Productions such as "My Fair Lady," "Evita," and "Camelot."

Regional credits include SOUTH PACIFIC at the Hollywood Bowl, Barrett in TITANIC, and Marvin in FALSETTOS. Kyle co-created the lounge act parody A TOUCH OF VEGAS, which has played to sold-out crowds on both coasts and is currently in development as a television series.

Named 'Mr. USC' at his alma mater the University of Southern California, he went on to study at the Manhattan School of Music and the Esper Studio, under master acting teacher Bill Esper. For two seasons he co-starred as Hopkins on TV's THE FOLLOWING (FOX). He has taught with the Joffrey Ballet and the Institute for American Musical Theatre.

A multifaceted personality, Kyle often performs the audience warm-up for 'LIVE! with Kelly and Ryan.' He currently hosts the weekly music broadcast SIP&SING for iHeartRadio Broadway and the Bay Street Theater, where he has sat down with a long list of celebrities including Laura Bell Bundy, Isaac Mizrahi, and Norm Lewis. His warm presence and enthusiasm for pop culture & music continue to bring a national following to the show.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

Photo credit: Courtesy Wölffer Estate Vineyard

