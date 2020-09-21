John W. Engeman Theater at Northport Announces Fall 2020 Classes

All classes will be instructed by theater professionals with extensive credits ranging from Broadway to large regional theaters.

John W. Engeman Theater at Northport will welcome students (ages 7 - 18) back for safe, private, in person and virtual classes. The new offerings will allow staff to instruct children while staying safe and tailoring private instruction to suit each student's needs.

Instruction is one-on-one and will be held at The John W. Engeman Studio of the Performing Arts. Standard social distancing and mask requirements will apply. Dividers will be in place for non masked time. In addition we will follow all CDC and NY State safety and sanitation procedures during and between classes.

For more information contact the Box Office at 631.261.2900.

All classes are on sale now! Classes start after October 17. Participants will be contacted directly for scheduling.

Learn more about all of the offerings here.

