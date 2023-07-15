John W. Engeman Theater Announces Cast and Creative Team for CINDERELLA

The John W. Engeman Theater has announced the cast and creative team for CINDERELLA. Performances will begin on Saturday, July 22, 2023, and will run through Sunday, August 27, 2023.

A carriage, a gown, a shoe and lots of bibbidy bobbity boo! The beloved tale of Cinderella's magical night at the Royal Ball where she meets and briefly loses her true Prince Charming. Only his quest to find the perfect fit for the glass slipper left behind will reunite them.

CINDERELLA is directed/choreographed by Danny Meglio.

The Creative Team includes LACEY CORNELL (Music Director), Laura McGauley (Costume and Wig Design), SCOTT BOROWKA (Lighting Design), MELISSA PROCOPIO (Sound Design), DANIELLE COLLINS (Stage Manager), Andrew McCluskey (Children's Programs Coordinator), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Productions), and RICHARD DOLCE (Producer).

The cast of CINDERELLA features LACEY CORNELL as FAIRY GODMOTHER, GABE CRUZ as HELPER #2, Miranda DeMott as GERTRUDE, MICHAEL FASCIANO as KING DARLING, OLIVIA GIORGIO as CINDERELLA, Jae Hughes as HELPER #1, ALYSSA INFRANCO as HENRIETTA, Ryan McInnes as PRINCE CHARMING, NATALIE SEUS as EVIL STEPMOTHER, and Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb as FEMALE SWING.

CINDERELLA will play the following schedule: Saturdays at 11:00am and Sundays 10:30am. Tickets are $20 for all performances. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at www.engemantheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service.

For a complete show schedule and more information, contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.engemantheater.com.