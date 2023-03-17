Jay O. Sanders to Take Part in Q&A with Robert Galinsky at Canoe Place

Jay O. Sanders is coming to Canoe Place Inn's Front Row in Hampton Bays Long Island to sit down with NYC Director/Actor Robert Galinsky for a 90-minute interview, audience Q&A, and also Jay will give a few fortunate actors a chance to get on their feet and take direction! This event is FREE to the public.

Curtain Up! calls budding thespians to bring a 1-minute monologue; selected guests will get a chance to work with this veteran actor whom American Theater magazine calls "a national treasure."

Jay sits with his friend and colleague Galinsky (Jay directed Galinsky's critically acclaimed Off Broadway solo show "The Bench, A Homeless Love Story" at the Cherry Lane Theater and in Hollywood at the Hudson Guild Theater) and will be pressed by his friend, to tell stories, give insight into his skills, and share insider stories from his epic career.

From Uncle Vanya and Shakespeare in the Park, JFK and The Day After Tomorrow, to "True Detective," and "Sneaky Pete," Sanders has over fifty memorable films, stage, and screen roles. With recent parts in Alejandro Iñárritu's BARDO and Jesse Eisenberg's "When You Finish Saving The World. " As a writer, his play, Unexplored Interior, which explored 1994's Rwandan genocide, was the inaugural production of Washington, D.C.'s Mosaic Theater.

Make an evening of it and have dinner at the acclaimed Good Ground Tavern.

Event Details:

Curtain Up! A Night of Conversation, Q&A,

and a Chance to Act

with Veteran Actor Jay O. Sanders

Moderated by Director/Actor Robert Galinsky

Thursday, March 30th, 6:30 - 8:00 pm, THEFREE EVENT

The Pavilion @ Canoe Place Inn

239 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, NY 11946, 631-763-6300

Register and Reserve Here https://marketing.revinate.com/public/promotion/view-in-browser/message-log/ce381a9d-8540-49e0-a565-5d91d205832f