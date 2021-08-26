Isaac Mizrahi Returns To Bay Street Theater in October

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the return of Isaac Mizrahi and his band, live and in-person at the theater, on Saturday, October 9, at 8 p.m. The concert will be followed by a screening of the award-winning 1995 documentary Unzipped on Sunday, October 10, at 4 p.m., followed by a live Q&A with Isaac and Executive Director Tracy Mitchell. Seating is arranged according to all necessary health and safety guidelines. Masks and proof of vaccination is required for entry.

Tickets for the concert start at $69 and tickets for the film screening are $15, and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

Isaac Mizrahi is taking to the stage with an all-new show! Accompanied by his band of six jazz musicians-led by Ben Waltzer-Mizrahi will perform a range of music, including favorites by Billie Holiday Cole Porter , and Madonna. Throughout the show, he'll share his hilarious musings on everything of the moment from politics to dieting to his latest Instagram obsessions. The New York Times noted, "he is determined to challenge the cultural status quo and help blaze a path into a more liberated future where few subjects are off-limits."

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. He has an annual residency at Café Carlyle in New York City and has performed at various venues across the country such as Joe's Pub, The Regency Ballroom and City Winery locations nationwide. The New York Times noted, "he qualifies as a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy." He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection, which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted his own television talk show The Isaac Mizrahi Show for seven years, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. He served as a judge on Project Runway: All-Stars for the series' entire seven-season run. Mizrahi has directed productions of A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Annually, he directs and narrates his production of the children's classic Peter and The Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York. Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times Bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.