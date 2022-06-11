ICE DREAMS 2022 Comes to Nassau County This Weekend

Ice Dreams Tour (www.icedreamstour.com) presented by Purely Inspired showcases inspirational athletes and has taken the ice live in front of audiences in cities across America during the Spring of 2022.

The Ice Dreams Tour, presented by Purely Inspired, has brought legendary figure skater NANCY KERRIGAN, Olympic medalist Gracie Gold, 4-Time National Champion and Olympic Medalist Jeremy Abbott, U.S. medalist Polina Edmunds, National Champion Max Aaron and a cast filled with flying acrobats, young talent, and incredible ice-dancers to arena's around the country this spring. And now, it's time for the finale show right here at the Northwell Health Ice Center in Long Island.

The cast and crew have been traveling throughout the country through the Spring and together they have made the show even more exciting with new lights, more tricks and even more outstanding skating.

The Ice Dreams Tour, presented by Purely Inspired kicked off on April 8th at Mennen Sports Arena just outside of New York City and headed to regional markets and major metropolitan areas including metro Philadelphia (Newark, DE), Boston (Worcester, MA), Buffalo, NY, Milford, CT and more. Each location allowed young skaters to perform alongside the stars and participate in a one-hour motivational seminar that encouraged them to further chase their dreams.

The Ice Dreams tour is produced by Tara Modlin-Maurizi, a Great Neck native, who has been producing Celebrity Ice shows for two decades. "The Ice Dreams tour is about making dreams on ice come true. I remember being a young skater and idolizing the National and Olympic competitors. It is incredibly rewarding to be able to provide that experience to the young children skating in the show. Even more gratifying, is the happiness that it brings to the Olympic athletes to be able to give back in this way." said Maurizi.

From legendary sports figures like NANCY KERRIGAN to current Olympians to aspiring young adults, this show tells a heart-warming story of two little girls that fall asleep and invite the audience into their biggest dreams. The show incorporates talented skaters, flying acrobats, extraordinary talented children and even a hockey relay!

Ice Dreams Schedule:

April 8 - Mennen Sports Arena (Morristown, NJ)

April 9 - Buffalo State Arena (Buffalo, NY)

April 10 - Capital Ice Arena (Clifton Park, NY)

May 13 - University of Delaware (Newark, DE)

May 14 - Milford Ice Arena (Milford, CT)

May 15 - New England Sports Center (Worcester, MA)

June 4 - Suburban Ice (Rochester, MI)

June 5 - Northbrook Sports Center (Northbrook, IL)

June 12 - Northwell Health Ice Center (East Meadow, NY)

