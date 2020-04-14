Howard Bloom Talks Joan Jett, Billy Joel, RUN DMC & Michael Jackson On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Howard Bloom, the author of EINSTEIN, Michael Jackson & ME, and David Piepenbring, Prince's co-author of PRINCE: THE BEAUTIFUL ONES, are Tom Needham's special guests this Thursday on WUSB's SOUNDS OF FILM.

Since he was twelve years old, Bloom has been on a scientific hunt for soul. The tale of Bloom's rock and roll adventures is in EINSTEIN, Michael Jackson & ME. The book reveals how Bloom became one of the most famous publicists in the music industry, working with Michael Jackson, Prince, Bob Marley, Billy Joel, Billy Idol, Paul Simon, Peter Gabriel, and Joan Jett.

Since he left the music business in 1988, Bloom has gone back to his science and has worked with colleagues from the National Science Foundation, NASA, and Buzz Aldrin and Edgar Mitchell, astronauts who walked on the moon.

On April 15th, 2020, the Bloomathon will air from 6 PM ET to 10 PM ETon Facebook, YouTube, and randomplace.com to coincide with the publication of EINSTEIN, Michael Jackson & ME. Filmmaker Geller spent three years meeting with Bloom every Sunday in Park Slope, Brooklyn, walking with Bloom in Prospect Park, and shooting 300 hours of film. Geller says that Bloomathon will be "a Virtual Interactive Random Unscripted Meeting of the Minds that will Mix and Match excerpts from conversations, ranging from the moments that turned Bloom into a ten-year-old theoretical-physics-and-microbiology-obsessed puzzler to a 76-year-old hunting down new scientific mysteries, defying gravity and doing the impossible.

David Piepenbring is Prince's co-author of PRINCE: THE BEAUTIFUL ONES. The book is a coming-of-age story of one of the greatest artists of all time in his own words. It features never-before-seen photos, original scrapbooks, and lyric sheets. It is a first-person account of a young person absorbing all of the influences around him, and then creating his own unique persona and artistic vision.

Dan Piepenbring shares details about his unique time spent with Prince before his tragic death. He reveals new insights into what Prince was thinking about deeply during this period, and what he hoped to accomplish in his book. Dan Piepenbring is currently an advisory editor at THE PARIS REVIEW.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Wendy and Lisa, Nile Rodgers, Michael Moore, Dionne Warwick, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Peter Fonda, Kenneth Lonergan, Wallace Shawn, Katrina vanden Heuvel, Billy Joel and Alec Baldwin.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You