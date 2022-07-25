Hip To Hip Theatre Company Celebrates 15 Years Of Free Shakespeare In The Parks

Audiences will have a chance to enjoy one of Shakespeare's most popular plays and one of his least known.

From July 27 to August 21, the romantic comedy MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (directed by Hip to Hip's co-founder Joy Marr) and the epic romance THE ADVENTURES OF PERICLES (directed by Hip to Hip's founding Artistic Director Jason Marr) will tour in repertory to twelve parks throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, The Bronx, Long Island and New Jersey.

Hip to Hip will treat its audiences to a full theatrical experience, including sumptuous costumes by Nancy Nichols (MUCH ADO) and Sarah Constable (PERICLES). The productions, which feature songs, dances and swordfights, truly have something for everyone.

Audience members are encouraged to bring a blanket or low chair and picnic fare, and enjoy a Shakespeare play in the open air. No tickets are necessary. Seating is first come, first served.

Regarding MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, director Joy Marr shared: "It's the original Romantic Comedy, and yet seems completely contemporary. With a will-they-or-won't-they main couple, a series of comic misunderstandings that escalate into drama and a bumbling policeman trying to maintain order, Shakespeare's play feels fresh even in its familiarity. With themes of wit, honor, power, gossip, and even toxic masculinity, the play stands as a testament to what we gain as individuals when we allow ourselves to love and be loved."

Speaking about THE ADVENTURES OF PERICLES, director Jason Marr said: "It's a wild and rather experimental play. It was Shakespeare's first foray into "Romance"-a genre he would master with plays like THE TEMPEST, CYMBELINE and THE WINTER'S TALE. I thought the play was a curiosity, but I've discovered its brilliance while working on it. I've fallen in love with its fairy-tale story of a shipwrecked king who loses everything before making a triumphant return. The play's central message of keeping hope alive in the midst of unfortunate circumstances has particular resonance today."

The repertory cast includes: Chaunice Chapman*, Marco Antonio Cunha, Michael Darby, John DeFilippo, Erick González*, Dessalines Hayden, Will Hodgdon, Shonita Joshi*, Steven Lamont, Bree Marr, Jason Marr*, Joy Marr*, Debra Nguyen, Logan Schmucker, Avery Lauren Thomas, Kiana Wilson and Colin Wulff* (*appears courtesy of Actors Equity Association)

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

July 27 @ 7:30 pm - The Adventures of Pericles: QUEENS Flushing Meadows Corona Park (@ the Unisphere)

July 28 @ 7:30 pm - Much Ado About Nothing: QUEENS Cunningham Park (Union Turnpike & 196th Street)

July 29 @ 7:30 pm - The Adventures of Pericles: QUEENS Voelker Orth Museum (149-19 38th Avenue, Flushing)

July 30 @ 5:00 pm - Much Ado About Nothing: STATEN ISLAND Alice Austen House (2 Hylan Blvd)

July 31 @ 5:00 pm - The Adventures of Pericles: BRONX - Bronx Music Heritage (Plaza)

August 3 @ 7:30 pm - The Adventures of Pericles: QUEENS Sunnyside Gardens Park (48-21 39th Avenue @ 49th Street)

August 4 @ 7:30 pm - Much Ado About Nothing: QUEENS Crocheron Park (35th Avenue & Corbett Road)

August 5 @ 7:30 pm - The Adventures of Pericles: BROOKLYN Fort Greene Park (Monument Steps)

August 6 @ 7:30 pm - The Adventures of Pericles: QUEENS Gantry Plaza State Park (4-09 47th Road)

August 7 @ 5:00 pm - Much Ado About Nothing: QUEENS Socrates Sculpture Park (32-01 Vernon Boulevard)

August 10 @ 7:00 pm - Much Ado About Nothing: JERSEY CITY Newport on the Green (14th St & River Drive S.)

August 11 @ 7:30 pm - The Adventures of Pericles: QUEENS Crocheron Park (35th Avenue & Corbett Road)

August 12 @ 7:30 pm - Much Ado About Nothing: QUEENS Voelker Orth Museum (149-19 38th Avenue, Flushing)

August 13 @ 7:30 pm - Much Ado About Nothing: QUEENS Gantry Plaza State Park (4-09 47th Road)

August 17 @ 7:30 pm - Much Ado About Nothing: QUEENS Sunnyside Gardens Park (48-21 39th Avenue)

August 18 @ 7:30 pm - The Adventures of Pericles: QUEENS Cunningham Park (Union Turnpike & 196th Street)

August 19 @ 7:30 pm - The Adventures of Pericles: SOUTHAMPTON Agawam Park (25 Pond Lane)

August 20 @ 7:30 pm - Much Ado About Nothing: SOUTHAMPTON Agawam Park (25 Pond Lane)

ABOUT HIP TO HIP THEATRE COMPANY:

Hip to Hip is dedicated to stimulating and developing interest in the theatre arts in underserved communities by providing free, family-friendly, professional productions of popular classics, and free theatre workshops for children, in public spaces.