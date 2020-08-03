Hamptons Virtual Art Fair Announces Inaugural 2020 VIP Exhibitors List and Programming

ShowHamptons has announced the exhibitors for the VIP Preview of the inaugural Hamptons Virtual Art Fair (HVAF). Launching Thursday, July 23 at Noon through Sunday, July 26 at 8pm and accessible 24-hours a day, the VIP event offers visitors a first-look of the fair and a chance to preview a range of Post-War and Contemporary works presented by 60 select exhibitors with 70 booths from around the world. To attend the VIP Preview, please visit: https://www.hamptonsvirtualartfair.com.

HVAF's exciting lineup of galleries will present over 300 respected artists, from Mark Bradford to Donald Sultan, Picasso, Rockwell and Monet. Exhibitors were invited to curate solo booths in addition to their main presentations; these will include a Will Ronis booth curated by Peter Fetterman Gallery, as well as a booth dedicated to Ben Miller's stunning Fly Cast paintings curated by Gary Snyder Fine Art Gallery, among others.

The VIP event will also introduce HVAF's 2020 awardees including: the Artist of the Year Award to Richard Mayhew, the Lifetime Achievement Award for Painting and Sculpture to Audrey Flack, the Sculptor of the Year Award to Deborah Butterfield, the Art Collector of the Year Award to Bruce Lewin and the Hamptons Recognition in Photography to Elliott Erwitt.

Visitors to HVAF's VIP preview can expect special presentations like the Heroines of Abstract Expressionism display presented by Rick Friedman and Cindy Lou Wakefield. Heroines of Abstract Expressionism is s currently on a national museum tour and is the widest survey of acclaimed women artists from the 1950's New York School. East Hampton's Audrey Flack, the sole living artist in the display, will narrate the booth. Additionally, the VIP preview will present The Magical World of M.C. Escher, presented by Walker Fine Art, the Contemporary Masters Pavilion, curated by Casterline Goodman and Her Story: Contemporary Female Artists Worldwide, presentedbyGallery1202.

Open 24-hours a day on a range of compatible devices, HVAF's cutting edge VR technology creates a simulated art fair environment for visitors to virtually navigate as they would a physical fair. Through 3D renderings, works will be displayed in high resolution detail and will be available for purchase with a "BUY NOW" option. HVAF will also offer a 24-hour live chat feature so attendees can connect with an art expert at all hours. At a time when we can't gather in person, HVAF's digital event is a way for us to still connect with art and to each other, providing as close to an authentic experience as possible.

Additional VIP exhibitors will be announced ahead of the opening. The fair's official event will go live with an expanded list of exhibitors to an international audience of art enthusiasts and collectors on Labor Day weekend, September 2-7. To register for VIP access, please visit: https://www.hamptonsvirtualartfair.com/visitors/.

The 2020 VIP Galleries are: 917 Fine Arts , Miami, FL; Adamar Fine Arts , Miami, Florida; Addison Rowe Gallery , Santa Fe, NM; Antonia Pia Gordon , Dubai; Arteria , Bromont, Quebec; Axiom Contemporary , Santa Monica, CA; Bluestone Fine Art Gallery , Philadelphia, PA; Burgess Modern & Contemporary , Fort Lauderdale, FL; Candita Clayton Gallery , Pawtucket, RI; Casterline|Goodman Gallery , Aspen, CO; Charlotte Jackson Fine Art , Santa Fe, NM; Contemporary Art Modern Gallery , Miami, FL; Cynthia Corbett , UK; Darcy Gerbarg , Hamptons, NY; Emmanuelle G Contemporary , Greenwich, CT; Fremin Gallery , New York, NY; Galeria Interart (in association with Columbia Associates), Mexico, D.F.; Galerie l'Atelier , New York, NY; Gallery 1202 , Gilroy, CA; Gary Snyder Fine Art, Bozeman, MT; Gary Snyder Flycast Painting, Bozeman, MT; Greg Kucera Gallery , Seattle, WA; Greg Kucera Gallery (Butterfield) , Seattle, WA; Hofstra University Museum of Art , Hempstead, NY; Hollis Taggart , New York, NY; Jean Karotkin Photography , New York, NY; Julian Beck Fine Paintings , Bridgehampton, NY; Lawrence Fine Art , East Hampton, NY; LINJIE DENG , New York, NY; Liz Clement Contemporary , Danvers, MA; Louis K. Meisel Gallery , New York, NY; Lynn Savarese Photography, LLC , New York, NY; Lyons Wier Gallery , New York, NY;

M Fine Art Galerie , Boston, MA; M.S. Rau , New Orleans, LA; MARIA ELENA KRAVETZ Gallery , Cordoba, Argentina; Massey Klein Gallery , New York, NY; Maune Contemporary , Atlanta, GA; Maune Contemporary (Justin Lyons) , Atlanta, GA; Monroe Gallery of Photography , Santa Fe, NM; Morton Contemporary , Philadelphia, PA; Off the Wall Gallery , Houston, TX; Onessimo Fine Art, Palm Beach Gardens, FL; Patchogue Arts Council , Patchouge, NY; Peter Fetterman Gallery (Elliot Erwitt) , Santa Monica, CA; Peter Fetterman Gallery (Willy Ronis) , Santa Monica, CA; Quantum Contemporary Art , London, UK; Quogue Gallery , Quogue, NY; RCenedella Gallery , New York, NY; Rehs Contemporary , New York, NY; Rice Polak Gallery , Provincetown, MA; September Gray Fine Art, Atlanta, GA; Society of Illustrators , New York, NY; Steidel Contemporary , Lake Worth, Florida; Sturgis Art Gallery , New York, NY; The Art People Gallery , Chai Wan, Hong Kong; The Hunt Gallery , Kent, UK; The White Room Gallery , Bridgehampton, NY; The Wild Horses of Sable Island (DutescoArt) , Brooklyn, NY; Walker Fine Art (Anton Bakker) , New York, NY; Walker Fine Art (M.C. Esher) , New York, NY; Walker Fine Art LLC , New York, NY; ZQ Gallery , Philadelphia, PA.

