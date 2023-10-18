Green Space Presents TAKE ROOT With Grazia Capri | Fadi J Khoury- FJK Dance Company, November 17

Green Space have announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs. Take Root will present an evening of work by Grazia Capri and Fadi J Khoury on November 17th and 18th at 8pm and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by Anna Hershinow, Chris Ferris & Dancers, Emily Tarrier, Harper Foote, James Barrett, Solange Rodrigues & Madison Lynch on November 19th at 7pm.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 15th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 18 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features six dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

Take Root

November 17th and 18th

8pm

Advance sale tickets: $20 online HERE

Tickets purchased at door: $25 cash or card

Grazia Capri's choreography draws poetic inspiration from the figure of St. Agatha. The performance's primary focus is on the human aspect of her story, reimagining and modernizing the drama of this young woman. Agatha, both an ancient and very contemporary symbol, meets her demise for steadfastly refusing to yield, body and soul, to the relentless desires of a man. "AGATA" unveils a glimpse into the final moments of Agatha's life, portraying the physical agony of her torture and the fear and despair she might have experienced. These elements make her more relatable to us, as fear and vulnerability are inherent aspects of our humanity. This is a significant narrative to remember, serving as an embodiment of female courage and a stark reminder of the ongoing need to address gender-based violence.

Fadi J Khoury presents a multimedia contemporary dance theater piece where he takes the stage with his New York Dance Company FJK Dance, to tell a story he shares with so many of his heritage around the world. Unforbidden is a journey of finding peace and opening the heart to share the truth. A queer story so humane and relatable, yet so hard to tell from a Middle Eastern background in these times of oppression and resistance to the LGBTQ+ community.

Italian-born independent choreographer and performer Grazia Capri has showcased her movement-based bodywork in diverse artistic settings, including theaters, museums, galleries, and cities across Europe and New York City. Her artistry explores solitude, blending performance art with poetry and intimacy, addressing contemporary loneliness, and delving into the profound self-discovery and healing potential of the body. Trained in Ballet, Modern dance, and Contemporary dance, Grazia holds a Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Theater and Dance History from the

University DAMS of Bologna, Italy, and an advanced training and specialized diplomas in Benesh Movement Notation from the Conservatoire Supérieur National de Musique et de Danse in Paris (CNSDMP).

Fadi J. Khoury's innovative style – both as dancer and choreographer – showcases his life-long immersion in a world of dance forms. He was born in Baghdad, Iraq, surrounded by the folkloric music and dance of Arab culture. His father, also a dancer and choreographer, was the Artistic Director of the National Iraqi Ballet. Through his father, Fadi was exposed to diverse approaches to dance in Mesopotamia, still present in Assyrian, Syriac, and Bedouin folkloric dances of the Middle East. When Fadi was thirteen, he moved to Beirut, Lebanon, where he trained in Classical Ballet, Folkloric Dance, and also in Modern, Jazz, and Ballroom. Still in his teens, he began experimenting with the eclecticism that has defined his work ever since. By seventeen, he was dancing professionally with the Rahbani Musical Theatre, while studying at the Lebanese Fine Arts University and Lebanon Dance Academy.

Fertile Ground with:

Anna Hershinow

Chris Ferris & Dancers

Emily Tarrier

Harper Foote

James Barrett

Solange Rodrigues & Madison Lynch

November 19th at 7pm

Tickets: $18 at door and online HERE

Dance Entropy Inc. created its company home, Green Space, in Long Island City in 2005. Housed in a former silk factory with magnificent views overlooking Manhattan, the lofty 1,800 square foot space offers an affordable venue for the creation and practice of dance. Green Space and Dance Entropy are committed to accessibility, diversity, education, and collaboration, providing dance artists and their work space to grow in New York City through monthly performance platforms, classes and rehearsal space.

By Subway: N, W, or the 7 to Queensboro Plaza, the first stop outside Manhattan. Take the North pedestrian bridge to the street. Look to your right, you will see Crescent St., turn right on Crescent and walk to 38th Ave. Turn left on 38th Ave. Walk one block to 24th street. Green Space is in the red brick, four-story building. (Approximately a ten-minute walk.)