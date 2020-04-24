Gold Coast Arts Virtual Cinema Series Presents THE AMERICAN NURSE

Continuing its mission of bringing the arts to the public during the coronavirus crisis, Gold Coast Arts has partnered with several top film distributors and filmmakers to bring great films to viewers as part of its virtual at-home screening series.

Upcoming films in the Gold Coast Arts Virtual Cinema Series:

In honor of nurses and all essential workers on the front line, Gold Coast Arts Virtual Cinema Series is proud to present a free screening of the acclaimed film "The American Nurse," available from April 27 through May 31.

Marking the sixth anniversary since its release in 2014 and based on the critically-acclaimed and award-winning book, "The American Nurse," is a heart-warming film that explores some of the biggest issues facing America - aging, war, poverty, prisons - through the work and lives of nurses. It is an examination of real people that will change how we think about nurses and how we wrestle with the challenges of healing America. "The American Nurse" is an important contribution to America's ongoing conversation about what it means to care. The documentary highlights the lives of five American nurses from diverse specialties, bringing to the big screen a sincere look at the commitment, necessity, and compassion behind this profession that impacts us all.

"Nurses matter now more than ever. They are on the frontlines of our health care system every single day. At some point in our life, each of us will encounter a nurse, whether it be as a patient or as a loved one," said filmmaker and photographer Carolyn Jones, director of "The American Nurse." "And that one encounter can mean the difference between suffering and peace; between chaos and order. With nurses risking their lives today responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am so glad that we are able to make the film available to people in their homes for free."

Nurses receive one free contact hour, limited time only, for watching the film and completing the evaluation, thanks to the generous support of Walden University. To receive your contact hours and more information, visit https://americannurseproject.com/cne

A special Q&A with Director Carolyn Jones, Producer Lisa Frank, and Gold Coast Arts Festival Director Caroline Sorokoff will follow the film.

The virtual screening for "The American Nurse" is FREE, starting April 27 and runs through May 31. For information on this screening, visit www.goldcoastarts.org.





