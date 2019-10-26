Goat On A Boat Announces Thanksgiving Weekend Show And December Show At Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts announce that Goat on a Boat will present shows on November 30 and December 21 at 11 am. Tickets are on sale through goatonaboat.org. They are not for sale at the Box Office at Bay Street Theater.

Saturday, November 30 @ 11am



Milo the Magnificent is a highly engaging puppet show about an aspiring magician. Using stunningly innovative puppetry, Milo presents a variety of magic tricks which don't always go as planned.



Saturday, December 21 @ 11 am



Itty Bitty the Marzipan Bunny is a partially perishable puppet show, a pastry chef mixes up a mess of culinary concoctions and adventures for kids 8 years and under. This fun show was created by and is performed by Liz Joyce & A Couple of Puppets.



The Goat on a Boat Puppet Theatre is a non-profit puppet theater committed to introducing young children and their families to a lifelong love of theater and the creative arts since 2001. It is among only 50 established puppet theaters listed by the Puppeteers of America, the only national organization of puppeteers. Through puppet shows and special events, Goat on a Boat invites families to be entertained and to become involved in their own cultural and creative education.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. We serve as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You