GHOSTBUSTERS IN CONCERT to Make Long Island Debut at Tilles Center
The screening will sync the film to Elmer Bernstein's Academy Award-winning score performed live, with 80s hits, a costume contest, and more.
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at Long Island University will present Ghostbusters in Concert on Tuesday, October 20 at 6:30 pm. Beginning at 4:30 is a family-friendly, festive Halloween pre-show celebration in the Goldsmith Atrium.
The evening will feature a showing of the beloved 1984 classic film directed by Ivan Reitman, with the score performed onstage by a live orchestra. Ghostbusters will be presented on a large HD cinema screen, fully synced to the live performance of Academy-Award winning composer Elmer Bernstein's score.
The pre-show interactive experience will rival the concert itself! Complete with 80s hits sung live, a costume contest judged by the Tilles Cabaret Company (made up of LIU Musical Theatre Students), and prizes for the winners, the evening is sure to be an immersive Halloween experience filled with photo ops and fun-for-the-whole-family activities. There will even be an on-site replica of the famous Ghostbusters Ectomobile, provided by Roger Browner, Vice President of AutoMat Custom & Restoration, located in Hicksville. A full bar, light snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase.
The Long Island Ghostbusters are excited to attend the event. A volunteer charity group known for their costumed appearances in full Ghostbusters gear at local children's hospitals and community events, they're looking forward to feeling right at home at Ghostbusters in Concert. They'll be collecting donations for the Prevent Cancer Foundation during the event.
Also on-site will be Bellmore resident and Ghostbusters actor, Joe Cirillo. After his 20-year career serving as an officer for the NYPD, Joe was originally scouted by Oscar-winning director Mike Nichols, which eventually led to Cirillo's appearance in the Ghostbusters film. Cirillo portrayed the Police Captain in the original 1984 movie, making his on-screen premiere in the defining blockbuster film. Cirillo went on to play many more on-screen policemen and authority figures, run his own film security companies, and write and publish his autobiography, An Offer I Couldn't Refuse.
Guests are welcome and encouraged to come in costume, whether competing in the costume contest or simply participating in the festivities. To enter the costume contest, arrive and sign up by 5:30pm. Whether you're posing for photos with the Ecto-1, visiting the Long Island Ghostbusters, or enjoying the live music and iconic cult-classic film in concert, you're certain to have a one-of-a-kind Halloween experience for a cause at Ghostbusters in Concert at Tilles Center.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Dear Evan Hansen
John W. Engeman Theater at Northport (9/12-10/25)
|
Sesame Street Live: Elmo’s Got the Moves
Patchogue Theatre (10/14-10/14)
|
One Vision of Queen
Staller Center for the Arts (11/08-11/08)
|
The Joni Project - Celebrating the Music of Joni Mitchell feat. Katie Pearlman & her band
Boulton Center for the Performing Arts (11/14-11/14)
|
Annie
Herricks Community Theater (10/16-10/25)
|
When We Dead Awaken
Lab Theater (11/06-11/08)
|
Mo Willem's Elephant & Piggie's We Are In a Play
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (5/15-5/30)
|
Gravity & Other Myths Presents: Ten Thousand Hours
Staller Center for the Arts (10/18-10/18)
|
Trinity Irish Dance Company
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts Long Island University (3/17-3/17)
|
Disney's The Little Mermaid
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (2/20-3/14)