Full Cast Announced for A CHRISTMAS CAROL, The Broadway Musical At Gateway Theatre

A Christmas Carol, The Broadway Musical will open on December 16 and run through December 28 at Patchogue Theatre.

A Christmas Carol, The Broadway Musical was originally staged at the famous Madison Square Garden and was brought to life by Broadway heavy hitters, Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island), with a book by Mike Ockrent & Lynn Ahrens.

This lively and joyous musical spectacular features Broadway quality sets and costumes, special flying and lighting effects, and original song and dance numbers backed by a live orchestra of first class musicians that combined, brings new life to the classic tale. Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated "Bah! Humbug!" Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he's forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present, and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful "Happy Christmas" before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with the ones that mean the most to him.

Howard Pinhasik will star as Ebenezer Scrooge. Howard played Marley in The Gateway's first production of A Christmas Carol, The Broadway Musical in 2006. He's played Scrooge previously, as well as Marley in other versions of the show, both at Syracuse Stage and People's Light and Theater Co. More recently Howard played Aimable the baker in an off-Broadway revival of The Baker's Wife supervised by the composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz. His other NYC credits include Little Shop of Horrors (as well as the LA company), Spring Awakening, A Doll's Life, Thunder Rock, Collette, Street Scene, Oedipus, and Frankie directed by George Abbott. National and International tours include Carousel, 42nd Street, Meet Me In St. Louis and King Lear. Regionally he has appeared at Dallas Theater Center, Delaware Theater Co, Penguin Rep, North Shore, Connecticut Rep, Triad Stage, New Jersey Rep, New Harmony Theater and he was a company member at Indiana Rep. TV includes roles on the new LAW AND ORDER, the old LAW AND ORDER, CRIMINAL INTENT, MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, THE JOB, DO NO HARM and two Emmy winning films, MISS ROSE WHITE and ANGELS IN AMERICA. He may be best known as Leopold Strauss in the popular video game: RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2.

Broadway's Gerry McIntrye will also star as The Ghost of Christmas Present reprising the role from the Original Madison Square Garden production choreographed by Tony Award winning Susan Stroman of The Producers and appearing alongside Tim Curry. Other Broadway credits include Anything Goes with Patti LuPone, Once On This Island (Original Cast), Chicago, Uptown It's Hot with Maurice Hines, and Joseph...Dreamcoat with Michael Damien, a role for which he was one of three Americans chosen to be in the film starring Donny Osmond. Mr. McIntyre has an extensive list of Off-Broadway, TV and Film Credits and is an esteemed Director and Choreographer.

Supporting Players include Scot Patrick Allan (Mr. Smythe), Evan Bertram (Sally/Emily), Jennifer Byrne (Mrs. Cratchit), Steven Gagliano (Young Ebenezer), Cody Gerszewski (Fred), Ben Jacoby (Bob Cratchit), Robert Anthony Jones (Mr. Fezziwig), Tom Lucca (Jacob Marley), Saki Masuda (Ghost of Christmas Future), Morgan Billings Smith (Ghost of Christmas Past), and Renee Marie Titus (Mrs. Fezziwig).

Ensemble and Swing members are Gianna Vasquez Bartolini, Daniel Deist, Fabian Gallmeister, Kaitlyn LaGrega, Whitley Locks, Katie Mattar, Michael Morley, Corrie Newman, Austin Phillips, Grace Sautter, and Brian C. Veith.

Members of The Gateway School for the Performing Arts will appear as the children's choir and town children and will include Logan Baxter, Sonnie Betts, Sage Cotter, Bailey DeLauter, Skylar Greene, David Lafler, Kailyn Marra, Halle Morana, Sienna Reefer, Mia Rofrano, Bennett Schneider, Marty Timlin, Elliot Torbenson, and Addison Wasylyshyn.

A Christmas Carol will be directed by David Ruttura (Broadway's Beautiful, School of Rock, Network, Spider-man, Follies, Lombardi, Million Dollar Quartet, White Christmas, A Man for All Seasons). The Gateway directing credits include The Cher Show, Memphis, Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, White Christmas. Select Directing credits include Radio 930 (Catholic University), Footloose (Norwegian Cruise Line), Chick Flick (Westside Theater), Million Dollar Quartet (Pittsburgh CLO), Priscilla: Queen of the Desert (Ogunquit Playhouse), Hot Mess in Manhattan (Araca Project), Electra in a One-Piece (Good Company/The Wild Project), He Who Laughs: Live by Isaac Oliver (Ars Nova). Film Credits include the web series Dick Punch, stalkTALK as Associate Director. Touring companies of Beautiful, School of Rock, Phantom of the Opera, Regional: Kennedy Center, LA Companies.

Choreographer Debbie Roshe returns to The Gateway after choreographing The Little Mermaid, The Bodyguard, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and Memphis. Other work includes Beauty and The Beast and The Hunchback of Notre Dame at The Argyle Theatre, Palm Beach at La Jolla Playhouse (Robby Award Nomination), A Novel Romance and Zona, The Ghost of Greenbriar Off-Broadway, Damn Yankees at the Ivoryton Playhouse, Sing A Christmas Song St George Street Playhouse, Young Tom Edison for Theatreworks USA, WHERE IN TIME IS CARMEN SANDIEGO for PBS, THE Dana Carvey SHOW, and a National Tour of The Rocky Horror Show. In addition, she is well known for her classes at Steps On Broadway and Broadway Dance Center in NYC that attract many Broadway dancers and Radio City Rockettes.

Charlie Reuter will to return as Music Director after previously music directing The Cher Show, The Little Mermaid, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Songs For A New World, Anything Goes, and Nice Work If You Can Get It. He conducted the national tour of Cinderella, was assistant conductor for The Prince of Egypt (Tuacahn) and Dreamgirls (The Muny), and performed as a pianist for Disney Cruise Line and School of Rock (Broadway). He holds an MFA in Musical Theatre from San Diego State University, and studied orchestral conducting at The Juilliard School.

The Gateway's year-round season continues with dazzling Broadway hits The Wedding Singer and Clue.

Tickets are on sale now and starting at $59. The Gateway also offers Youth and Teen pricing on some performances, as well as, Student Rush tickets which can only be purchased one hour before show-time, at the door, and with a valid Student ID. For more information, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133, or visit the website a https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213391Â®id=181&articlelink=Https%3A%2F%2FTheGateway.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.