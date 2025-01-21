 Foghat Slow Ride 50th Anniversary Comes to Patchogue Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced Foghat Slow Ride 50th Anniversary appearing on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 8:00PM. The performance features special guest Keith Roth.

Foghat holds a special place for those on Long Island. British-born Roger Earl – drummer and founding member – has lived in Suffolk County for over 50 years and was inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2023. The fact that this show falls on the weekend of the drummer's 79th birthday will surely amplify the excitement.

In 2025, Foghat celebrates 54 years of rock ‘n’ roll history. This legendary band released their latest album, Sonic Mojo, in November 2023, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Charts and as of June 2024, the album had remained on the charts for 27 weeks. Known for their infectious boogie rock, Foghat continues to captivate audiences, delivering high-energy performances that are just as thrilling today as they were in 1977 when their classic multi-platinum album, Foghat Live, broke them worldwide.

Foghat's timeless appeal spans generations. Their concerts attract Baby Boomers, Gen X’ers, Millennials, and younger fans alike. Whether discovered through the video game Guitar Hero III, the movie Dazed & Confused, or the inclusion of "Slow Ride" in Top Gun/Maverick (2023), fans unite under the band's electric energy and boogie-inducing music.

Foghat's 2023 album, Sonic Mojo, has been met with widespread critical acclaim. The album showcases Bryan Bassett’s slide guitar mastery, earning praise for its blend of blues, rock, and country influences. Critics highlight tracks like "She’s A Little Bit of Everything," "Mean Woman Blues," and "Drivin’ On" for their dynamic energy and exemplary guitar work.

Rock and Blues Muse commended the band’s ability to infuse new life into classic tracks while maintaining their authentic sound. Blues Rock Review rated the album 9/10, emphasizing Bassett's slide guitar as a standout element. 100% Rock Magazine noted the band's seamless blend of influences and praised the precision of the guitar work. Front Row Report described Sonic Mojo as a fun and engaging album, perfect for road trips, and lauded it as one of the strongest records in Foghat’s extensive career.

In addition to Bryan Bassett's remarkable contributions, the reviews also highlight the stellar performances of other band members. Roger Earl's drumming is described as dynamic and driving, anchoring the band's powerful rhythm section. Scott Holt's vocals and guitar work have been praised for their energy and compatibility with the band's classic sound. Rodney O’Quinn’s bass lines provide a solid foundation, contributing to the album’s overall groove and feel.

Foghat's journey began in 1971 when Lonesome Dave Peverett and Roger Earl left Savoy Brown to start their own band. In 1975, they released Fool for the City, an album that included the hit song "Slow Ride." This track became a huge success and is still one of the band's most recognizable songs. The success of "Slow Ride" was followed by 1977's Foghat Live, a multi-platinum album that solidified their place on the worldwide music map. Over the years, Foghat has earned eight Gold Records, one Platinum Record, and one Double Platinum record. Despite the inevitable ups and downs, including the loss of beloved members Lonesome Dave (2000), Rod Price (2005), and Craig MacGregor (2018), the band has persevered, driven by their love of music.

The 2024 lineup includes founding member Roger Earl on drums, long-time member Bryan Bassett (formerly of Molly Hatchet and Wild Cherry) on lead and slide guitar, Rodney O’Quinn (Pat Travers Band) on bass and vocals, and newest member Scott Holt (Buddy Guy) on lead vocals and guitar. Holt, who previously played with Foghat side project Earl & the Agitators, seamlessly fits into the band’s dynamic, contributing to their ongoing legacy.

Scott Holt brings a wealth of experience and energy to Foghat. Before joining the band, he spent ten years as the guitarist for blues legend Buddy Guy. Holt's powerful vocals and guitar work have been described as a perfect fit for Foghat, adding a fresh yet familiar sound to the band’s repertoire. His previous work with Earl & the Agitators provided a natural transition into Foghat, where he continues to impress both fans and critics alike.

Rodney O'Quinn joined Foghat in 2015, bringing his extensive background from playing with the Pat Travers Band. O’Quinn's solid bass lines and backing vocals have been instrumental in maintaining the band’s rhythm and energy. His contributions to Sonic Mojo have been particularly noted for adding depth and groove to the band's sound, ensuring that Foghat's music remains as compelling as ever.

