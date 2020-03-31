Filmmakers Talk Tribeca Film Festival, Coronavirus & Immigration Issues On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

'Gets Good Lights' director Alejandra Parody and producer/composer Elizabeth Phillipson-Weiner are Tom Needham's special guests this Thursday on WUSB's SOUNDS OF FILM. In addition, the show will feature recent interviews with composer Howard Shore and filmmaker John Barbour.

Columbian LGBT Director Alejandra Parody's 'Gets Good Light' boasts an all-star stellar cast, including Jessica Pimental (Orange Is The New Black), Catherine Curtin (Orange Is The New Black), Cedric Leiba Jr. (High Maintenance) and Edmond Cofie (Thoughts of a Colored Man). This topical film highlights the unequal treatment of immigrants in America and was due to premiere at the newly cancelled Tribeca Film Festival.

Director Alejandra Parody's NYU thesis film, 'Rosa,' received the honor of Best Student Film at the American Pavillion Emerging Filmmaker Showcase at The Cannes Film Festival. The film is Executive Produced by Sunny Hostin, who is the Senior Legal Correspondent and Analyst for ABC News, as well as a co-host on ABC's morning talk, show 'The View.'

John Barbour is a legendary comic, actor, filmmaker and TV host. The only person to win Emmys for both entertainment and news shows, Barbour is widely remembered as the host and creator of REAL PEOPLE. He is also the author of the entertaining show business biography, YOUR MOTHER IS NOT A VIRGIN! John will be speaking to Tom Needham about his acclaimed documentary, THE AMERICAN MEDIA & THE 2nd ASSASSINATION OF PRESIDENT JOHN F. KENNEDY.

Howard Shore is one of today's premier composers. He has been awarded three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, and two Golden Globes. Through the years, he has worked extensively with major directors like David Cronenberg, Martin Scorsese and Peter Jackson. He is most well-known for his scores for THE LORD OF THE RINGS, THE HOBBIT, THE AVIATOR, GANGS OF NEW YORK, CRASH, NAKED LUNCH, SILENCE OF THE LAMBS and PHILADELPHIA.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Whit Stillman, Mike Leigh, Julie Andrews, Cheech & Chong, Hal Hartley, Don McLean, Connie Stevens, Donny Most, and DA Pennebaker.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You