Eric Avery of Jane's Addiction Talks Movie Music On TOM NEEDHAM'S SOUNDS OF FILM

Eric Avery, the composer for SHOW ME WHAT YOU GOT, is Tom Needham's exclusive guest on this Thursday's SOUNDS OF FILM. Eric Avery is most known for his work with Janes Addiction, Garbage, Nine Inch Nails, Polar Bear and Alanis Morissette.

Svetlana Cvetko's SHOW ME WHAT YOU GOT features three late-twentysomethings who come together to create a wholehearted ménage à trois in this playfully erotic tale that sparks with the restless energy of the French New Wave. In a richly filmed black-and-white Los Angeles, each member of the threesome is in transition: fun-loving Marcello (Mattia Minasi) from under the thumb of his Italian soap star father, soulful French-Iranian actor Nassim (Neyssan Falahi) toward a more fulfilling career, and artist Christine (Cristina Rambaldi) through the grief following the death of her grandfather. The frolicsome trio finds joy and release together-exploring their sexuality, joining political protests, making art, and falling deeper into their unconventional amour-until Marcello must return to Italy and their experience there threatens the delicate balance of their relationship.

