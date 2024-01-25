EastLine Theatre Brings Pulitzer Winner THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK To Lindenhurst

Performances will take place at the BACCA Center in Lindenhurst starting on February 10th and running through the 25th.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

EastLine Theatre will open their season this February at the BACCA Center in Lindenhurst with The Diary of Anne Frank. Based on the remarkable true story and the beloved bestseller The Diary of a Young Girl, The Diary of Anne Frank was the 1956 winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

EastLine's production will create the Frank's claustrophobic Secret Annex in the intimate, brick-lined space of the BACCA Center. "It felt important to produce this work in 2024, especially on Long Island," according to artistic director Nicole Savin, "In the thirties, Long Island was a hotbed for the German American Bund. Even now, Anne's diary is a frequent target of book banning throughout the country and though its contents are eighty-years-old they are always timely, always immediate. Anne herself shines through the work, luminous and lyrical. It is a living memorial to her and all of the victims of the Holocaust."

Performances will take place at the BACCA Center in Lindenhurst starting on February 10th and running through the 25th. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at eastline.ludus.com. More information is available at Click Here or by calling 516-749-5047.

The Diary of Anne Frank by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, newly adapted by Wendy Kesselman is directed by Danny Higgins and presented by EastLine Theatre in partnership with the Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts. Stage management is by Matt Rosenberg and costumes are by Chery Manniello. The cast features Chloe Adamczyk, Michael Devereaux, Peter Goike III, Victoria Kay, Lee Kurfist, Melanie Lipton, Clare Lowell, Ted Moriates, Staci Rosenberg-Simons, Michael John Ruggiere, and Gary Tifeld.

EastLine Theatre is a nonprofit theatre company that BroadwayWorld calls 'Long Island's best kept secret'. EastLine aims to create theatre in unlikely spaces while re-examining the canon, exploring modern plays, and bringing original works to the attention of the community.

EastLine Theatre returns to the BACCA Center after last year's marathon performance of both parts of Angels in America. In recent years, EastLine has produced Prospero (Live!), an original musical based on The Tempest; the Long Island premiere of Paula Vogel's Indecent; a production of Treasure Island that BroadwayWorld said was "bursting at the seams with imagination"; and a production of In the Next Room by Sarah Ruhl that Long Island Theatre Scene said "raises the bar of creativity for all theaters." EastLine will return to Lindenhurst in April with Alice Childress' unsung classic Trouble in Mind.




